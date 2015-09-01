About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • Cloud IAM을 사용한 리소스 액세스 제어 구현

  • Google Cloud에서 다양한 데이터 스토리지 서비스를 발견하고 이러한 서비스 중 일부를 구현합니다.

  • Google Cloud에서 데이터 스토리지 서비스 구현

  • Google Cloud 운영 제품군을 사용한 리소스 모니터링

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DBMS)
  • Devops
  • Operating Environment
  • Cloud Computing
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

Introduction

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 52 min)
3 hours to complete

스토리지 및 데이터베이스 서비스

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

리소스 관리

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)
2 hours to complete

리소스 모니터링

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어

