Google Cloud 인증 사용자의 87%는 자신의 클라우드 기술에 대해 자신감을 갖고 있습니다. 이 프로그램은 경력을 발전시키는 데 필요한 기술과 업계에서 인정하는 Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer 인증 준비를 지원하는 교육을 제공합니다. Google Cloud 인증을 향한 여정: 1) Coursera 클라우드 엔지니어링 전문가 인증서 완료 2) Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer 인증 시험에 대한 기타 권장 리소스 검토 3) Associate Cloud Engineer 시험 가이드 검토 4) Associate Cloud Engineer 샘플 질문 작성 5) Google Cloud 인증 시험 등록(원격 또는 테스트 센터) 응용 학습 프로젝트 이 전문 인증서에는 Qwiklabs 플랫폼을 사용하는 실습 랩이 포함되어 있습니다. 이러한 실습 구성 요소를 통해 배운 기술을 적용할 수 있습니다. 프로젝트는 Qwiklabs 내에서 사용되는 Google Cloud Platform 제품을 통합합니다. 모듈 전반에 걸쳐 설명된 개념을 통해 실제적인 실습 경험을 얻을 수 있습니다.
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 한국어

Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation 한국어

Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services 한국어

Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 한국어

