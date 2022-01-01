- Database (DBMS)
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
클라우드 아키텍처에서 경력 시작. 비즈니스 목표를 달성하기 위해 클라우드 솔루션을 설계, 개발 및 관리합니다.
What you will learn
Google Cloud Console 및 Cloud Shell 사용
VPC 네트워크 및 가상 머신 구성
가상 머신 이해
Compute Engine을 사용한 VM 인스턴스 만들기 및 맞춤설정
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
이 전문 분야에는 Qwiklabs 플랫폼을 사용하는 실습 랩이 포함됩니다. 이러한 실습 구성 요소를 통해 비디오 강의에서 배운 기술을 적용할 수 있습니다. 프로젝트는 Qwiklabs 내에서 사용 및 구성되는 Google Cloud Platform 제품과 같은 주제를 통합합니다. 모듈 전체에 걸쳐 설명된 개념을 통해 실질적인 실습 경험을 얻을 수 있습니다.
당신은 배울 것입니다:
• VPC 네트워크 및 가상 머신 구성
• 리소스의 Identity and Access Management 관리
• Google Cloud에서 데이터 스토리지 서비스 구현
• Google Cloud 리소스 결제 관리 및 검토
• Google Cloud 서비스를 사용한 리소스 모니터링
• Google Cloud에 인프라 연결
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
Hands-on Project
Earn a Certificate
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 한국어
이 과정에는 Google Cloud의 가치와 클라우드 기반 솔루션을 비즈니스
Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation 한국어
Compute Engine에 초점을 맞춰 Google Cloud의 유연한 인프라와 플랫폼 서비스를 살펴보는 과정입니다. 이 세션에서는 강의, 데모, 실무형 실습을 조합하여 네트워크, 시스템, 애플리케이션 서비스 등의 인프라 구성요소를 포함한 솔루션 요소를 살펴보고 배포해 봅니다. 또한 하이브리드 네트워킹, 고객 제공 암호화 키, 보안 및 액세스 관리, 할당량 및 결제, 리소스 모니터링와 같은 실용적인 솔루션을 배포하는 방법도 학습합니다.
Essential Google Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services 한국어
Compute Engine에 초점을 맞춰 Google Cloud의 유연한 인프라와 플랫폼 서비스를 살펴보는 과정입니다. 이 세션에서는 강의, 데모, 실무형 실습을 조합하여 네트워크, 시스템, 애플리케이션 서비스 등의 인프라 구성요소를 포함한 솔루션 요소를 살펴보고 배포해 봅니다. 또한 하이브리드 네트워킹, 고객 제공 암호화 키, 보안 및 액세스 관리, 할당량 및 결제, 리소스 모니터링와 같은 실용적인 솔루션을 배포하는 방법도 학습합니다.
Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation 한국어
이 주문형 속성 과정에서는 Google Cloud에서 제공하는 포괄적이며 유연한 인프라 및 플랫폼 서비스를 Compute Engine에 초점을 맞춰 참가자에게 소개합니다. 동영상 강의, 데모, 실습이 결합된 과정을 통해 참가자가 네트워크, 가상 머신, 애플리케이션 서비스 등의 인프라 구성요소를 포함한 솔루션 요소를 살펴보고 배포할 수 있습니다. Console과 Cloud Shell을 통해 Google Cloud를 사용하는 방법을 학습합니다. 또한 클라우드 설계자의 역할, 인프라 설계 접근방식, Virtual Private Cloud(VPC), 프로젝트, 네트워크, 서브네트워크, IP 주소, 경로, 방화벽 규칙을 사용한 가상 네트워킹 구성에 대해서도 다룹니다.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
