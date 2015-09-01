About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine em Português Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)
Course 4 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine em Português Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Introdução

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Módulo 1: Como interconectar redes

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 37 min)
3 hours to complete

Módulo 2: Balanceamento de carga e escalonamento automático

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Módulo 3: Automação da infraestrutura

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min)
29 minutes to complete

Módulo 4: Serviços gerenciados

29 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine em Português Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine em Português

