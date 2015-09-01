About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud에 인프라 연결

  • Google Cloud의 부하 분산 및 자동 확장 서비스를 살펴보세요.

  • Google Cloud 인프라 서비스 배포 자동화

  • Google Cloud에서 관리형 서비스 활용

Skills you will gain

  • Load Balancing
  • Load Balancing (Computing)
  • Network Load Balancing
  • Operating Environment
Course 4 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

모듈 0: 소개

모듈 0: 소개

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
모듈 1: 네트워크 상호 연결

모듈 1: 네트워크 상호 연결

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
모듈 2: 부하 분산 및 자동 확장

모듈 2: 부하 분산 및 자동 확장

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
2

Week 2

모듈 3: 인프라 자동화

모듈 3: 인프라 자동화

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min)
모듈 4: 관리형 서비스

모듈 4: 관리형 서비스

29 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어

