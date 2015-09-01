About this Course

3,372 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Usar la interfaz de Gmail para redactar, responder y reenviar mensajes, así como darles formato

  • Organizar sus mensajes con Gmail

  • Identificar formas de personalizar Gmail para aumentar la productividad

  • Usar filtros y la búsqueda avanzada para encontrar mensajes

Skills you will gain

  • File Shortcut
  • Email
  • Signature
  • Confidentiality
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
28 minutes to complete

Introducción a Gmail

28 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Organice su correo electrónico

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Integración de Gmail

20 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Proteja su carpeta Recibidos

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Contactos

18 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Administre la configuración de Gmail

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Aumente su productividad con Gmail

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Desafío empresarial

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GMAIL EN ESPAÑOL

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder