このコースでは、Google Cloud サポートを最大限に活用する方法について説明します。Google Cloud カスタマーケアが提供するさまざまなサポート サービス、サポートケースを作成および管理する方法、Google Cloud のサービスに影響を与える既知の問題を確認する方法、サポート エンジニアと効果的にコミュニケーションを取る方法について学習します。さらに、さまざまなケースの優先順位付けとサービスレベル目標（SLO）についても学習し、ケースのステータスや必要に応じてサポートケースをエスカレーションする方法についての理解を深めます。
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
サポートケースのライフサイクルにおける手順を確認する。
Google Cloud サービスに影響を与える既知の問題を確認する。
Google Cloud カスタマーケアが提供するサポートレベルの違いを理解する。
サポートケースを作成、管理、確認する。
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
3 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
コースを紹介し、学習目標について説明します。
What's included
1 video
このモジュールの最初の動画では、カスタマーケア ポートフォリオのスタンダード サポート、エンハンスト サポート、プレミアム サポートについて紹介します。2 番目の動画では、ログファイルをキャプチャするためのベスト プラクティスについて説明した後、個人情報を削除してキャプチャする方法を示します。最後のアクティビティは、理解度チェックです。
What's included
2 videos1 quiz
このモジュールでは、適切な優先度でサポートケースを登録する方法を示し、チケットの作成後およびケースのエスカレーションが必要な場合にカスタマーケアがチケットを解決する方法について説明します。
What's included
3 videos1 quiz
このモジュールでは、カスタマーケア チームがソリューションを特定した後どうなるかを最初の動画で説明した後、理解度チェックを行います。最後のアクティビティは、ケースの優先度、ステータス、説明、このコースの動画では扱われないその他の情報に関する補足資料が記載された PDF です。
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.