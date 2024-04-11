Google Cloud
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • サポートケースのライフサイクルにおける手順を確認する。

  • Google Cloud サービスに影響を与える既知の問題を確認する。

  • Google Cloud カスタマーケアが提供するサポートレベルの違いを理解する。

  • サポートケースを作成、管理、確認する。

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

3 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

コースを紹介し、学習目標について説明します。

What's included

1 video

このモジュールの最初の動画では、カスタマーケア ポートフォリオのスタンダード サポート、エンハンスト サポート、プレミアム サポートについて紹介します。2 番目の動画では、ログファイルをキャプチャするためのベスト プラクティスについて説明した後、個人情報を削除してキャプチャする方法を示します。最後のアクティビティは、理解度チェックです。

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

このモジュールでは、適切な優先度でサポートケースを登録する方法を示し、チケットの作成後およびケースのエスカレーションが必要な場合にカスタマーケアがチケットを解決する方法について説明します。

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

このモジュールでは、カスタマーケア チームがソリューションを特定した後どうなるかを最初の動画で説明した後、理解度チェックを行います。最後のアクティビティは、ケースの優先度、ステータス、説明、このコースの動画では扱われないその他の情報に関する補足資料が記載された PDF です。

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions