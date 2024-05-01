Google Cloud
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 한국어
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 한국어

Taught in Korean

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 지원 케이스의 수명 주기에 관련된 단계에 대해 알아봅니다.

  • Google Cloud 서비스에 영향을 미치는 알려진 문제를 파악합니다.

  • Google Cloud Customer Care에서 제공하는 여러 지원 수준을 구별합니다.

  • 지원 케이스를 만들고 관리하며 확인합니다.

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

3 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

과정을 소개하고 학습 목표를 설명합니다.

What's included

1 video

이 모듈의 첫 번째 동영상에서는 Cloud Customer Care Portfolio의 스탠더드, 고급, 프리미엄 지원 옵션을 소개합니다. 두 번째 동영상에서는 로그 파일 캡처 권장사항에 대해 다룬 후 개인 정보를 삭제하고 로그 파일을 캡처하는 방법을 보여줍니다. 마지막 활동에서는 배운 내용을 확인합니다.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

이 모듈에서는 적절한 우선순위로 지원 케이스를 제출하는 방법을 보여주고 티켓이 생성된 후 Customer Care팀에서 티켓을 해결하는 방법과 케이스를 에스컬레이션해야 하는 경우를 설명합니다.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

이 모듈의 첫 번째 동영상에서는 Customer Care팀이 해결책을 파악한 후의 절차를 설명하고 이어서 배운 내용을 확인합니다. 마지막 활동은 케이스 우선순위, 상태, 설명, 이 과정의 동영상에서 다루지 않은 기타 정보에 대한 추가 리소스가 나와 있는 PDF입니다.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,312 Courses2,513,640 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

