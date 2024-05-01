이 과정에서는 Google Cloud 지원을 최대한 활용하는 방법을 알려드립니다. Google Cloud Customer Care에서 제공하는 다양한 지원 서비스, 지원 케이스를 만들고 관리하는 방법, Google Cloud 서비스에 영향을 미치는 알려진 문제를 확인하는 방법, 지원 엔지니어와 효과적으로 소통하는 방법에 대해 알아봅니다. 또한 다양한 케이스 우선순위와 서비스 수준 목표(SLO)에 대해 알아보고 케이스 상태에 대한 이해도를 높이며 필요한 경우 지원 케이스를 에스컬레이션하는 방법에 대해서도 다룹니다.
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 한국어
Taught in Korean
What you'll learn
지원 케이스의 수명 주기에 관련된 단계에 대해 알아봅니다.
Google Cloud 서비스에 영향을 미치는 알려진 문제를 파악합니다.
Google Cloud Customer Care에서 제공하는 여러 지원 수준을 구별합니다.
지원 케이스를 만들고 관리하며 확인합니다.
April 2024
3 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
과정을 소개하고 학습 목표를 설명합니다.
1 video
이 모듈의 첫 번째 동영상에서는 Cloud Customer Care Portfolio의 스탠더드, 고급, 프리미엄 지원 옵션을 소개합니다. 두 번째 동영상에서는 로그 파일 캡처 권장사항에 대해 다룬 후 개인 정보를 삭제하고 로그 파일을 캡처하는 방법을 보여줍니다. 마지막 활동에서는 배운 내용을 확인합니다.
2 videos1 quiz
이 모듈에서는 적절한 우선순위로 지원 케이스를 제출하는 방법을 보여주고 티켓이 생성된 후 Customer Care팀에서 티켓을 해결하는 방법과 케이스를 에스컬레이션해야 하는 경우를 설명합니다.
3 videos1 quiz
이 모듈의 첫 번째 동영상에서는 Customer Care팀이 해결책을 파악한 후의 절차를 설명하고 이어서 배운 내용을 확인합니다. 마지막 활동은 케이스 우선순위, 상태, 설명, 이 과정의 동영상에서 다루지 않은 기타 정보에 대한 추가 리소스가 나와 있는 PDF입니다.
1 video1 reading1 quiz
