Google Cloud
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - 简体中文
Google Cloud

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - 简体中文

Taught in Chinese (Simplified)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 确定 Google Cloud 产品和服务的用途和价值

  • 明确 Google Cloud 中基础设施的组织方式和控制方式

  • 介绍如何在 Google Cloud 中创建基本的基础设施

  • 选择和使用 Google Cloud 存储方案

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 8 modules in this course

这一部分欢迎学员前来学习“Google Cloud 基础知识：核心基础架构”课程，并简要介绍课程结构和目标。

What's included

1 video

此部分说明了使用 Google Cloud 的一些关键优势。我们会在这部分介绍 Google 网络基础设施的组成部分，并探索基础设施即服务 (IaaS) 与平台即服务 (PaaS) 之间的区别。

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

此部分探讨如何通过项目整理资源，以及如何通过名为 Identity and Access Management (IAM) 的工具向适当的员工授予对这些资源的访问权限。这一部分还介绍了多种与 Google Cloud 交互的方式。

What's included

6 videos1 quiz1 app item

课程的这一部分探讨 Google Compute Engine 的工作原理，重点介绍虚拟网络。

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

课程的这一部分介绍了五大核心 Google Cloud 存储产品：Cloud Storage、Cloud Bigtable、Cloud SQL、Cloud Spanner 和 Firestore。

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 app item

课程的这一部分探讨容器以及如何使用 Kubernetes 和 Google Kubernetes Engine 来管理容器。

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

课程的这一部分重点介绍云应用开发。我们将在这一部分探讨 Cloud Run 和 Cloud Functions。

What's included

2 videos1 quiz1 app item

在最后这一部分中，我们会复习本课程中介绍的内容，并讨论您的上云之旅的后续步骤。

What's included

1 video1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions