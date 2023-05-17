Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - 简体中文

“Google Cloud 基础知识：核心基础架构”介绍在使用 Google Cloud 时会遇到的重要概念和术语。本课程通过视频和实操实验来介绍并比较 Google Cloud 的多种计算和存储服务，并提供重要的资源和政策管理工具。
确定 Google Cloud 产品和服务的用途和价值
明确 Google Cloud 中基础设施的组织方式和控制方式
介绍如何在 Google Cloud 中创建基本的基础设施
选择和使用 Google Cloud 存储方案
这一部分欢迎学员前来学习“Google Cloud 基础知识：核心基础架构”课程，并简要介绍课程结构和目标。
此部分说明了使用 Google Cloud 的一些关键优势。我们会在这部分介绍 Google 网络基础设施的组成部分，并探索基础设施即服务 (IaaS) 与平台即服务 (PaaS) 之间的区别。
此部分探讨如何通过项目整理资源，以及如何通过名为 Identity and Access Management (IAM) 的工具向适当的员工授予对这些资源的访问权限。这一部分还介绍了多种与 Google Cloud 交互的方式。
课程的这一部分探讨 Google Compute Engine 的工作原理，重点介绍虚拟网络。
课程的这一部分介绍了五大核心 Google Cloud 存储产品：Cloud Storage、Cloud Bigtable、Cloud SQL、Cloud Spanner 和 Firestore。
课程的这一部分探讨容器以及如何使用 Kubernetes 和 Google Kubernetes Engine 来管理容器。
课程的这一部分重点介绍云应用开发。我们将在这一部分探讨 Cloud Run 和 Cloud Functions。
在最后这一部分中，我们会复习本课程中介绍的内容，并讨论您的上云之旅的后续步骤。
To be eligible for the free trial, you will need:
- Google account (Google is currently blocked in China)
- Credit card or bank account
- Terms of service
Note: There is a known issue with certain EU countries where individuals are not able to sign up, but you may sign up as "business" status and intend to see a potential economic benefit from the trial. More details at: https://support.google.com/cloud/answer/6090602
More Google Cloud Platform free trial FAQs are available at: https://cloud.google.com/free-trial/
For more details on how the free trial works, visit our documentation page: https://cloud.google.com/free-trial/docs/
If your current Google account is no longer eligible for the Google Cloud Platform free trial, you can create another Google account. Your new Google account should be used to sign up for the free trial.
View this page for more details: https://cloud.google.com/free-trial/docs/