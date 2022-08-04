About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 8 of 8 in the
Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

表計算ソフトやデータ アナリティクスに関する業務経験は不要です。高校レベルの数学と、ものの仕組みに対する好奇心があれば十分です。

Approx. 8 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • 総仕上げ、ケーススタディ、ポートフォリオについて理解する

  • ケーススタディの主な特徴や属性を確認する

  • データ分析プロセスに沿った実践方法と手順を、与えられたデータセットに応用する

  • 採用担当者や就職候補先とのコミュニケーションにおける、ケーススタディやポートフォリオの活用について議論する

Course 8 of 8 in the
Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

Approx. 8 hours to complete
Japanese

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Learn about capstone basics

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Optional: Building your portfolio

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Optional: Using your portfolio

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Putting your certificate to work

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate

Google データアナリティクス

