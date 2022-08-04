Google データアナリティクスプロフェッショナル認定プログラムの 8 つめのコースです。オプションでケーススタディを行い、データ分析に関連する職に就くための就職活動に備えます。ケーススタディは、候補者の分析能力を評価するために雇用主がよく活用するものです。ケーススタディでは、分析に基づくシナリオを選択します。そして、シナリオから得たデータをもとに、問いかけ、準備、処理、分析、共有、行動をしていただきます。その他にも、面接でよく聞かれる質問や回答、オンラインでポートフォリオを作成する際に役立つ資料などを動画で紹介し、就職活動で役立つスキルを身につけます。現職の Google データ アナリストが、最適なツールやリソースを使って、一般的なアナリスト業務を遂行する実践的な方法を指導します。
About this Course
表計算ソフトやデータ アナリティクスに関する業務経験は不要です。高校レベルの数学と、ものの仕組みに対する好奇心があれば十分です。
What you will learn
総仕上げ、ケーススタディ、ポートフォリオについて理解する
ケーススタディの主な特徴や属性を確認する
データ分析プロセスに沿った実践方法と手順を、与えられたデータセットに応用する
採用担当者や就職候補先とのコミュニケーションにおける、ケーススタディやポートフォリオの活用について議論する
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Learn about capstone basics
A capstone is a crowning achievement. In this part of the course, you’ll be introduced to capstone projects, case studies, and portfolios, as well as how they help employers better understand your skills and capabilities. You’ll also have an opportunity to explore online portfolios of real data analysts.
Optional: Building your portfolio
In this part of the course, you’ll get an overview of two possible tracks to complete your case study. You can use a dataset from one of the business cases provided or search for a public dataset and develop a business case for an area of personal interest. In addition, you'll be introduced to several platforms for hosting your completed case study.
Optional: Using your portfolio
Your portfolio is meant to be seen and explored. In this part of the course, you’ll learn how to discuss your portfolio and highlight specific skills in interview scenarios. You’ll also create and practice an elevator pitch for your case study. Finally, you’ll discover how to position yourself as a top applicant for data analyst jobs with useful and practical interview tips.
Putting your certificate to work
Earning your Google Data Analytics Certificate is a badge of honor. It's also a real badge. In this part of the course, you'll learn how to claim your certificate badge and display it in your LinkedIn profile. You'll also be introduced to job search benefits that you can claim as a certificate holder, including access to the Big Interview platform and Byteboard interviews.
データ分析という高成長分野での新しいキャリアに必要な力をつけることができます。経験や学位は必要ありません。Google 考案の専門的なトレーニングを受けることができます。データ分析とは、結論を導き出し、予測を立て、情報に基づいた意思決定を行うためにデータを収集、変換、整理することです。8 つのコースで、エントリーレベルの職につくための需要の高いスキルを身に付けます。実際にデータ分析の基礎から自身のキャリアを始めた Google の社員から学ぶことができます。週 10 時間以下の学習で、6ヶ月以内に修了が可能。ジュニアまたはアソシエイトデータアナリスト、データベース管理者などの職を得るための準備ができます。米国の Google 認定資格取得者の 75% が、認定資格修了後 6 か月以内にキャリアが向上したと報告しています* Google の全キャリア認定資格については、こちらをご覧ください。¹Burning Glass: レイバーインサイト（過去 12 カ月：2020 年 2 月 1 日～2021 年 1 月 31 日）*プログラム卒業生のアンケート回答：米国 2021 年
