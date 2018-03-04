K
May 24, 2019
Great class. This was a unique class in that it explained the scientific background of TCM concepts. I really enjoyed this perspective since it is not information that is commonly available.
TU
Apr 25, 2019
This was a great course. It is very well structured, clear, and understandable. I would highly recommend it to anyone who is eager to learn the basics of Chinese medicine theories.
By Cintia C•
Mar 4, 2018
Love the materials and how there are transcripts of all lessons! My wrists thank you! Also, I like all videos and how they are taught in a smooth and fun way. I had already taken a Chinese Medicine course here on Coursera and this one focuses way more on its applications and on Herbology which is my main interest. It is worth it to get the certificate because there is a lot of material and quizzes are long, so you might as well! Recommended!
By Kyleigh T•
May 25, 2019
By Andrea C C•
May 30, 2019
The course addresses the biochemistry related to Chinese medicine in a clear and didactic way. A holistic view in which I had no knowledge, I was surprised by the course. Congratulations!!
By Adriana L M•
Aug 1, 2019
I am going to apply the knowledge I have learned in this course to my daily life. It was a bit difficult to understand if you know nothing about science/biology and cells.
By Amanda R•
Dec 19, 2017
I enjoyed the course tremendously. I am going to take all the knowledge I obtained and apply it to furthering my career in holistic health. Thank you!
By João E•
Mar 5, 2019
As a Chinese Medicine practitioner, I found this course very useful in helping me understand the biochemical actions of Yang and Yin tonifying herbs.
By Christina P•
Mar 21, 2020
Professor very devoted to his subject but course was a bit vague. It wasn't supposed to be for doctors but had too much biology. I felt we learned about very few Chinese herbs and not at all about their contraindications. I would like the course to be more practical.
Thank you
By Alice Z•
Oct 23, 2018
Interesting and informative.
Great opportunity to learn the basics and see how they related to Modern Medicine.
Thank You much for producing this.
One suggestion: place video pictures within the pdf of transcripts.
By Teja U•
Apr 26, 2019
By helen a•
Mar 23, 2020
Excellent course, excellent content and progression. I would recommend this course to anyone who wants to better understand their own health and its energetic patterns.
By Muneeb F•
Jul 11, 2020
I have learnt traditional medicine from this course. The lectures were well made, and the order of the material presented made it pretty easy to learn.
By Ethan H•
Aug 21, 2020
Overall the class was very informative, and I believe I have a working understanding of Chinese Medicine, Yin Yang Theory, and Zang Fu theory. However, I feel as if more attention could have been paid to the tonifying herbs and their abilities as well as organ specific deficiencies. Although, this being only a six week course, I feel as if it does a good job of explaining the tenets of Chinese Medicine and how they relate and can work in concert with Modern Medicine.
By Emmanuel C•
Jun 24, 2020
Course gives a good overview of the basics of Chinese Medicine. The linkage between Chinese Medicine concepts and Modern (Western) Medicine concepts was interesting and useful. For students who do not have a science background, some of the material may be complex, although students with a health/science background likely will not have any issues.
By John W•
Oct 19, 2019
great material!!! Glad it was in English but could use more Chinese characters when referring to Pin Yin names of things. Also, I would add some practice tests for the final with answers to reinforce what was learned and taught in the course. Overall recommend!!! You will bene
By Joy S•
Dec 14, 2018
learned about the connection between traditional, herbal medicine and science. I have long suspected that some traditional medicines had a scientific application to their effectiveness in disease and this class proves it.
By Yanisa L•
Apr 21, 2020
It is a good course for someone who want to know more about Chinese Medicine, or someone who want to compare Modern Medicine with Chinese Medicine.I love this course because teacher's accent is very easy to understand.
By Andre I•
Nov 7, 2019
It is useful but very challenging for a beginner
By Mónica A R•
Feb 2, 2022
If you love plants, traditional medicine and research, this is the course for you. Not only the videos are easy to follow with multiple languages to translate the captions, but the content itself is easy to follow and remember. I recoment this course as a "basic" if you are interested in Chinese Medicine, as it is a good theory base for other courses with the same theme. Although some parts can be quite hard without a basic level of knowledge in science, it is explained in a way everyone can understand and remember it. I recomend taking the course and writing down notes for future references as it is a great "to go book" for refreshing the memory.
By Larissa A•
Apr 13, 2020
I have learned a lot with this course and would recommend it to anyone interested in the fundamentals of Chinese Medicine. A big THANK YOU to everyone involved in making this course available. As a suggestion, it would be helpful if we had access to a compilation of the course material in form of texts, supplemental texts and videos to make it easier for us to save/download it all at once.
By VICTOR M B P•
May 11, 2020
The course is a good base to go deeper into the vast chinese medicine .For me, it has two great strong points:
1.The holistic and integrating concept of health
2.It show in the lectures from time to time to similarities and difference between western Modern Medicine and Chinese traditional Medicine.
Lectures are clear andexplhin the scientific background
By Margaret•
Mar 13, 2018
Excellent introduction of Chinese Medicine health concepts. Totally agree with the title of the course. I encourage people that interested in learning more about Chinese Medicine to join this course. I can say that this course give a taste about what you will get in a full course if you join a University to enroll in this subject. Bravo!
By David S C F•
Jul 20, 2020
Me gusto mucho la primera parte del curso, la teoria del yin y el yang me parece que se desarrolla demasiado quitantole tiempo a las otras. Me gustaria saber más sobre los meridianos y las interacciones de los organos de acuerdo a los elementos. Gracias por el curso, Dios lo bendiga. (Spanish)
By Leon B•
Sep 10, 2020
This course is good to anyone who want to know about the science and pharmacological basis of Chinese Medicine. A bit difficult if you don't understand biology especially about internal organs but the tutor (Robert Ko) explain the material well so it helps to understand the material.
By Duygu Ö•
Mar 28, 2021
As a medical student, i took this course during my biochemistry lessons and it helped me with my lessons a lot by giving me a new perspective. Also, i loved the fact that informations were repeated in different weeks so that i could remember them well by the end of the course!
By NG G L M•
Apr 20, 2020
I’ve gained valuable knowledge on how to better look after my health and awareness of the long term benefits of “bu” . Importantly, how we can improve our health and live better quality life with appropriate supplements using natural herbs in chinese Medicine.