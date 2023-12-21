University of Leeds
How to Get Into Software Development

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

How to Get Into Software Development

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amy Brereton
Click Start

Instructors: Amy Brereton

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the software development process, identify key team roles, discuss ethical issues. 

  • Explain the broad applications of software development and the associated challenges, including social, legal, and ethical concerns.

  • Demonstrate awareness of diverse roles and skill profiles in software development.

  • Detail the steps in the job application process, providing examples for interview preparation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

2 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Software development is a team-based process and this week, you'll find out what the different members of a development team do. You'll also explore the different types of jobs in development, and learn about the important skills and knowledge that developers need. We'll also focus on some of the legal, social, and ethical concerns that are important for a developer to understand.

What's included

3 videos14 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this lesson, you'll discover some of the diverse industries that hire developers and you'll have an opportunity to reflect on which sector suits your interests. We'll also cover the hiring process and look at how you can secure your initial development job.

What's included

2 videos9 readings1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Amy Brereton
University of Leeds
5 Courses1,844 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions