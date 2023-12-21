Developing software challenges you to think in different ways and to come up with creative solutions to problems in a range of industries. So if you are a problem solver who likes to be challenged, then software development is a promising career to consider.
Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...
How to Get Into Software Development
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Explain the software development process, identify key team roles, discuss ethical issues.
Explain the broad applications of software development and the associated challenges, including social, legal, and ethical concerns.
Demonstrate awareness of diverse roles and skill profiles in software development.
Detail the steps in the job application process, providing examples for interview preparation.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
2 quizzes, 1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
Software development is a team-based process and this week, you'll find out what the different members of a development team do. You'll also explore the different types of jobs in development, and learn about the important skills and knowledge that developers need. We'll also focus on some of the legal, social, and ethical concerns that are important for a developer to understand.
What's included
3 videos14 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
In this lesson, you'll discover some of the diverse industries that hire developers and you'll have an opportunity to reflect on which sector suits your interests. We'll also cover the hiring process and look at how you can secure your initial development job.
What's included
2 videos9 readings1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This course is part of Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills. Click Start is offering a limited number of scholarships giving free access to young people in the UK.
Check if you are eligible for free access today.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.