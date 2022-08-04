About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Crear un formulario sencillo con un diseño responsivo con HTML5 y CSS

  • Crear un diseño responsivo con CSS

  • Crear una interfaz de usuario mediante Bootstrap

  • Implementar herramientas de depuración

Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
Spanish

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
13 hours to complete

HTML en detalle

13 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 88 min), 20 readings, 12 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
12 hours to complete

CSS interactivo

12 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 108 min), 20 readings, 8 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Evaluación calificada

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

