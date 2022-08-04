En este curso, utilizará herramientas de desarrollo de software como HTML para construir páginas web atractivas que funcionen bien y utilizará datos semánticos estructurados para controlar la apariencia de los sitios web para el usuario final.
HTML y CSS en detalleMeta
About this Course
1,600 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Spanish
What you will learn
Crear un formulario sencillo con un diseño responsivo con HTML5 y CSS
Crear un diseño responsivo con CSS
Crear una interfaz de usuario mediante Bootstrap
Implementar herramientas de depuración
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Spanish
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
13 hours to complete
HTML en detalle
13 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 88 min), 20 readings, 12 quizzes
12 hours to complete
CSS interactivo
12 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 108 min), 20 readings, 8 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Evaluación calificada
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.