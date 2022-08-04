Meta
Desarrollador front-end de Meta Professional Certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.

Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
7 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create a responsive website using HTML to structure content, CSS to handle visual style, and JavaScript to develop interactive experiences. 

  • Learn to use React in relation to Javascript libraries and frameworks.

  • Learn Bootstrap CSS Framework to create webpages and work with GitHub repositories and version control.

  • Prepare for a coding interview, learn best approaches to problem-solving, and build portfolio-ready projects you can share during job interviews.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Web Development Tools
  • Category: HTML
  • Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
  • Category: UI/UX design
  • Category: React
  • Category: Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Category: JavaScript
  • Category: Test-Driven Development
  • Category: Responsive Web Design

Details to know

Spanish
Subtitles: Spanish

Advance your career with in-demand skills

  • Receive professional-level training from Meta
  • Demonstrate your technical proficiency
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Meta
74%
of certificate graduates report career improvement¹

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Introducción al desarrollo de front-end

Course 118 hours

What you'll learn

  • Distinga entre desarrolladores de front-end, back-end y full-stack.

  • Crear y diseñar una página web con HTML y CSS.

  • Los beneficios de trabajar con marcos de interfaz de usuario.

Programación con JavaScript

Course 242 hours

What you'll learn

  • Creación de códigos JavaScript sencillos.

  • Creación y manipulación de objetos y matrices.

  • Escribir pruebas unitarias con Jest

Control de versiones

Course 313 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implementar sistemas de control de versiones 

  • Navegar y llevar a cabo la configuración mediante la línea de comandos 

  • Usar un repositorio de GitHub. Crear un repositorio de GitHub

  • Gestionar revisiones de código

HTML y CSS en detalle

Course 428 hours

What you'll learn

  • Crear un formulario sencillo con un diseño responsivo con HTML5 y CSS

  • Crear un diseño responsivo con CSS

  • Crear una interfaz de usuario mediante Bootstrap

  • Implementar herramientas de depuración

Conceptos básicos de React

Course 526 hours

What you'll learn

  • Utilizar componentes reutilizables para representar vistas donde los datos cambian a lo largo del tiempo

  • Organizar proyectos React para crear sitios web y aplicaciones más escalables y que se puedan mantener

  • Utilizar props para transferir datos entre componentes. Crear aplicaciones y páginas web dinámicas e interactivas

  • Utilizar formularios para que los usuarios puedan interactuar con la aplicación. Crear una aplicación en React

React avanzado

Course 626 hours

What you'll learn

  • Cree componentes robustos y reutilizables con técnicas avanzadas y aprenda diferentes patrones para reutilizar comportamientos comunes

  • Interactúe con un servidor remoto y obtenga y publique datos a través de una API

  • Pruebe aplicaciones React sin problemas con React Testing Library

  • Integre bibliotecas React de uso común para agilizar el desarrollo de su aplicación

Principios de diseño UX/UI

Course 721 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describa los fundamentos del diseño y la investigación de la experiencia del usuario (UX)

  • Describa las consideraciones de accesibilidad en el diseño

  • Ponga en práctica el desarrollo de empatía hacia el usuario a través de la investigación

  • Cree wireframes y prototipos en Figma

Proyecto final para desarrolladores de Front-End

Course 824 hours

What you'll learn

  • Diseñar y aplicar estilo a una interfaz de usuario (UI) adaptable

  • Demostrar una codificación limpia y sin errores

  • Utilizar componentes de React para crear múltiples vistas

  • Crear un Front-end de sitio web usando React JS y JavaScript

Preparación de la entrevista de codificación

Course 911 hours

What you'll learn

  • Prepararse para una entrevista de codificación

  • Prepararse para una entrevista en Meta

  • Resolver problemas usando código

