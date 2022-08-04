Want to get started in the world of coding and build websites as a career? This certificate, designed by the software engineering experts at Meta—the creators of Facebook and Instagram, will prepare you for a career as a front-end developer.
Upon completion, you’ll get access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects you with 200+ employers who have committed to sourcing talent through Meta’s certificate programs, as well as career support resources to help you with your job search.
In this program, you’ll learn:
How to code and build interactive web pages using HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.
In-demand design skills to create professional page layouts using industry-standard tools such as Bootstrap, React, and Figma.
GitHub repositories for version control, content management system (CMS) and how to edit images using Figma.
How to prepare for technical interviews for front-end developer roles.
By the end, you’ll put your new skills to work by completing a real-world project where you’ll create your own front-end web application. Any third-party trademarks and other intellectual property (including logos and icons) referenced in the learning experience remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, Coursera’s use of third-party intellectual property does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Coursera and the owners of these trademarks or other intellectual property.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll engage in hands-on activities that offer opportunities to practice and implement what you are learning. You’ll complete hands-on projects that you can showcase during job interviews and on relevant social networks.
At the end of each course, you’ll complete a project to test your new skills and ensure you understand the criteria before moving on to the next course. There are 9 projects in which you’ll use a lab environment or a web application to perform tasks such as:
Edit your Bio page—using your skills in HTML5, CSS and UI frameworks
Manage a project in GitHub—using version control in Git, Git repositories and the Linux Terminal
Build a static version of an application—you’ll apply your understanding of React, frameworks, routing, hooks, bundlers and data fetching.
At the end of the program, there will be a Capstone project where you will bring your new skillset together to create the front-end web application.