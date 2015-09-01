About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Comprendre les solutions modernes et la pile technologique Anthos

  • Connect and manage Kubernetes Engine clusters from GCP Console whethercclusters are part of Anthos on Google Cloud or Anthos deployed on VMware.

  • Comprendre l'installation, la configuration et la gestion des proxys d'un maillage de services

Course 1 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
French

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

Introduction

6 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Présentation d'Anthos

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Gérer des clusters hybrides à l'aide de Kubernetes Engine

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Présentation du maillage de services

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)

About the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization

Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français

