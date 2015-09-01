About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Installer une application multiservice couvrant plusieurs clusters dans un environnement hybride

  • Comprendre comment les services communiquent entre les clusters

  • Migrer des services entre clusters

  • Installer Anthos Config Management

Course 3 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
French

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Bienvenue dans Architecting Hybrid Infrastructure with Anthos: Working with Multi-Cluster

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Gérer des règles avec Anthos Config Management

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Configurer Anthos GKE pour les opérations multicluster

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min)
Week
4

Week 4

15 minutes to complete

Résumé du cours

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings

About the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization

