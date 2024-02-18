Google Cloud
Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management - Español
Google Cloud

Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management - Español

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Configurar la conectividad a redes de VPC de Google Cloud.

  • Configurar opciones de conexión privada para proporcionar.

  • acceso a recursos y servicios externos desde redes internas.

  • Identificar el mejor nivel de servicio de red para tus necesidades.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Te damos la bienvenida a Networking in Google Cloud.

What's included

1 video1 reading

En este módulo, aprenderás a configurar una interconexión dedicada, una interconexión de socio y una VPN con alta disponibilidad. También aprenderás sobre la versión clásica de Cloud VPN y sus casos de uso. El módulo finaliza con una explicación para administrar la conectividad híbrida a tu entorno de Google Cloud con Network Connectivity Center.

What's included

19 videos1 quiz1 app item

En este módulo, aprenderás a proporcionarle acceso a una red de VPC a servicios y APIs de Google y de terceros usando direcciones IP internas.

What's included

11 videos1 quiz1 app item

Este módulo cubre cómo se facturan las funciones de redes de Google Cloud, cómo aprovechar los Niveles de servicio de red para optimizar tu inversión y cómo administrar la facturación en Google Cloud.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

En este módulo, se abordan las funciones de supervisión de redes y registro que te pueden ayudar a solucionar problemas relacionados con tu infraestructura de red de Google Cloud.

What's included

7 videos4 readings1 quiz2 app items

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Networking

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Networking? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions