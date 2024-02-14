Google Cloud
Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management - Português
Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Configurar a conectividade para as redes VPC no Google Cloud.

  • Configurar as opções de conexão particular para fornecer às redes internas.

  • acesso aos recursos e serviços externos.

  • Identificar o melhor Nível de serviço de rede para você.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

Apresentar o curso "Networking in Google Cloud".

What's included

1 video1 reading

Neste módulo, você vai aprender a configurar a Interconexão dedicada, a Interconexão por parceiro e a VPN de alta disponibilidade. Você também vai conhecer a versão clássica do Cloud VPN e os casos de uso. Por fim, você aprenderá a gerenciar a conectividade híbrida no seu ambiente do Google Cloud usando o Network Connectivity Center.

What's included

19 videos1 quiz1 app item

Neste módulo, você vai aprender a conceder a redes VPC acesso a serviços e APIs de terceiros e do Google usando endereços IP internos.

What's included

11 videos1 quiz1 app item

Este módulo aborda como os recursos de rede do Google Cloud são cobrados, como usar os Níveis de serviço de rede para otimizar os gastos e como administrar o faturamento no Google Cloud.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

Este módulo aborda como os recursos de geração de registros e monitoramento de rede podem ajudar a solucionar problemas de infraestrutura de rede do Google Cloud.

What's included

7 videos4 readings1 quiz2 app items

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

