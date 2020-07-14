NB
Aug 10, 2020
The Course is comprehensive. Very detailed. You need to read the course material very well in order to pass the final assessment. In all its a very great course am happy i took it.
BS
Jul 13, 2020
Great course it took a little over a week to finish all 8 courses, I love the sense of achievement that comes with finishing the last Assessment, truly a great standard.
By Bongo S•
Jul 14, 2020
By Prateek B•
Jul 9, 2020
If a person attempts the quiz twice in 24 hours - then on the second attempt, the score will remain exactly the same as was achieved in the first exam. The server cache do not get cleared and this is a very irritating process.
By James H•
Jul 5, 2020
Most of the Instructors are not really instructors. they just read a script. You will not learn anything by just watching the videos because all they are only videos of instructors reading and not teaching.
By Nelson B•
Aug 11, 2020
By Eric A•
Nov 30, 2020
This review is for the entire entire IBM Cybersecurity Professional Certificate. The first four courses are heavily repeated and the videos are just different individuals reading slides which was tedious at times. The content vastly improves as you get further into the courses (mainly Cyber Threat Intelligence and the Capstone). The final assessment is reasonably difficult. If you have any experience in this field, this certificate is not needed. If you are completely new to cybersecurity you will learn something.
By adedeji•
Jul 20, 2020
This course is good. I mean really good. However, it has for now remained the toughest course I have ever taken in my life. If you pass this course from module 1 through 8, then you have the tenacity to succeed in your career because it will take you out of your comfort zone.
An excellent course.
By Paweł G•
Aug 13, 2020
The test is very hard to pass without studying the material. It took me a while to pass it.
The test doesn't give you any feedback so students are left on their own.
By GUDIPATI G D•
Jul 3, 2020
This assessment is very challenging. It gives you motivation and frustrating at the same time when you fail the test. But this course is great.
By Zahid M•
Jun 28, 2020
One of the hardest exam I have ever did. Final exam was very tricky... :) But I manage to pass it.
By LALIT K T•
Jun 24, 2020
The assessment is awesome.It is best course for new entry in cybersecurity professional.
By Mohammed M•
Jul 4, 2020
This was one of the hardest and best courses I've taken on Coursera.
By Saphilous S•
Sep 15, 2020
WTH!!!!!!!!!!! I gave the same answers four times and I got 78.24, 78.24, 78.24, and 86 percent. there is a bud that you guys have to fix and you have to fix it quickly!
By Christopher C•
Jun 17, 2020
Brilliant content! I am a CEH holder and I can tell that it was as challenging as the CEH course!
By Ashwanth B R•
Jul 13, 2020
First I would like to express my thanks to Coursera and IBM for giving this opportunity to learn about Cybersecurity. All the courses are good and especially the Cybersecurity assessment is really a challenging one. This specialization requires dedication, commitment and patience. It is a worth certificate. Also I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all my tutors who gave me a sound knowledge about this topic and the contents were good.
By Rajiv•
Jul 10, 2020
the last i cleared it twice but not getting shows as completed an error is shown instead of this
By Edward S•
Aug 31, 2020
Very Hard! Took me 4 tries, first I received a 65,71,71,91.... REVIEW every single course, video, and additional resources! I
By Naim U F•
Jun 23, 2020
The final assessment really put our learning to the test. Liked it so far.
By Max B H•
Oct 10, 2020
Thank goodness I have passed this terrible exam. Poorly written questions, bad english, useless statistical questions, missing images and buggy as hell.
By Juan C C M•
Jul 4, 2020
It was the most difficult exam I have taken so far, but the satisfaction of passing the exam is enormous, an excellent series of courses for those who want to continue their path in the world of cybersecurity.
By Denis O•
Sep 7, 2020
The worst experience ever. No normal feedback, like it might help people from cheating.
Mistakes in the quizes which makes it even more a nightmarish experience. Passing practical quiz with first attempt did not help at all as the final quiz has mistakes, like question 65 with paypal printscreen did not load the printscreen thus you can not answer the question and would loose 1 point for sure...
Stay away from this disappointment.
By Rishabh N•
Jul 16, 2020
Extremely thorough assessment. If one has not attended the course with full attention and dedication, it is nearly impossible to pass the examination.
By Alex F•
Aug 23, 2020
The final exam is little buggy
By Svetoslav B•
Aug 24, 2020
A bit too hard, with few bugs in the grading system.
By Rayhaan E•
Jul 14, 2020
Nice course ! but we are still waiting for the professional certificate
By Rodolpho A M•
Jul 7, 2020
Wew, this was a hard test!