Starweaver
Influencing, Collaboration and Decision Making
Starweaver

Influencing, Collaboration and Decision Making

Hector Sandoval

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Establish credibility and employ effective strategies to influence others.

  • Build trust, adapt communication styles, and utilize persuasive techniques to gain support for ideas and initiatives.

  • Positively influence stakeholders at different levels within the organization, effectively leading and inspiring others.

  • Facilitate group decision-making processes, overcome biases, and build consensus among team members.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course explores strategies for influencing others, collaborating effectively, and making informed decisions. Students will learn how to build credibility, negotiate effectively, and analyze information to make sound judgments and decisions. The course covers techniques to foster a culture of trust and cooperation, resolve conflicts, and make consensus-based decisions. Through interactive exercises and case studies, students will develop their influencing and collaboration skills, enabling them to work effectively with stakeholders at different levels. The course emphasizes the importance of effective communication and the ability to analyze complex information to reach optimal decisions. By the end of the course, students will be equipped with the tools and techniques to influence others, build strong collaborative relationships, and make informed decisions that contribute to organizational success.

45 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Hector Sandoval
Starweaver
10 Courses21,868 learners

Starweaver

