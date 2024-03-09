Integrating AWS with the SDK

In this course, we start with the basics of AWS Identity and Access Management to understand the different forms of authentication and security when integrating AWS services. We refactor an existing application using the AWS SDK to replace storage functionality with Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon DynamoDB. Next, we investigate using compute services Amazon EC2 and AWS Lambda to run our application code. In the final upgrade, we expose the application functionality as an API with Amazon API Gateway. Our experienced instructors take you on a deep dive on the workings and benefits of each service. This course will provide a combination of video-based lectures, demonstrations and hands-on lab exercises, taking you from concept to an API-based application hosted in AWS.
There are 3 modules in this course
This week, you get your first introduction to AWS with a focus on the benefits of AWS for software engineers. You start learning how to integrate AWS services so you can use them from your own applications. Next, you learn how authentication and authorization work in AWS through AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM).
This week, you explore AWS services that you can use to store data in your applications. First, you learn about Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), which provides object storage that can store unstructured data, such as images or documents. Next, you learn about Amazon DynamoDB, a NoSQL database that you can use to store structured items.
This week, you explore AWS compute services, such as AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). Compute services provide the computing power that you use to run your applications. Then, you learn about Amazon API Gateway. In this course, API Gateway is the service that hosts the API that customers use through the application. Finally, you combine the knowledge you learned this week your knowledge of storage to upgrade an application so it uses AWS services for the API, compute, and storage.
