Amazon Web Services
Integrating AWS with the SDK
Amazon Web Services

Integrating AWS with the SDK

Taught in English

Morgan Willis
Russell Sayers
Seph Robinson

Instructors: Morgan Willis

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
This course is part of the Developing Applications on AWS Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

This week, you get your first introduction to AWS with a focus on the benefits of AWS for software engineers. You start learning how to integrate AWS services so you can use them from your own applications. Next, you learn how authentication and authorization work in AWS through AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM).

This week, you explore AWS services that you can use to store data in your applications. First, you learn about Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), which provides object storage that can store unstructured data, such as images or documents. Next, you learn about Amazon DynamoDB, a NoSQL database that you can use to store structured items.

This week, you explore AWS compute services, such as AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). Compute services provide the computing power that you use to run your applications. Then, you learn about Amazon API Gateway. In this course, API Gateway is the service that hosts the API that customers use through the application. Finally, you combine the knowledge you learned this week your knowledge of storage to upgrade an application so it uses AWS services for the API, compute, and storage.

Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Amazon Web Services
AA
5

Reviewed on Mar 8, 2024

FB
5

Reviewed on Feb 11, 2024

RR
5

Reviewed on Oct 14, 2023

