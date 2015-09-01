About this Course

What you will learn

  • Google Workspace アカウントを設定し、管理コンソールにアクセスして操作します。

  • Google ディレクトリの主なプロパティを確認し、組織構造を使ってユーザーとサービスの管理を簡素化する方法を理解します

  • Google Workspace でユーザー、グループ、カレンダー リソースのプロビジョニングを行い、一般的なユーザー管理作業を実施します。

  • Google Workspace で使用できる管理者ロールの種類について理解します。

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Google Workspace の概要

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 22 min), 22 readings, 8 quizzes

About the Google Workspace Administration 日本語版 Specialization

Google Workspace Administration 日本語版

