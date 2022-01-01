About this Specialization

Google Workspace Administration 専門講座は、組織の管理者が Google Workspace のベストプラクティスを確立して管理するための基礎をマスターできるように作られています。 この講座で受講者は、新しい Google Workspace アカウントを設定し、プロビジョニング方法について理解を深めます。また、ユーザーの管理方法、組織構造、Google Workspace のコアサービスについて学びます。組織のニーズに合わせてこれらのサービスを設定する方法についても学習します。 また、ユーザーとデータを保護するための Google のベストプラクティスについても学びます。ユーザーとアプリケーションのセキュリティについて理解を深め、組織で利用できるシングル サインオン（SSO）のオプションについて学習します。提供されているツールを使用して、セキュリティ イベントとリスクを特定し、発生する可能性のある問題を軽減できるようになります。 さらに、メールのコンプライアンスを設定し、迷惑メール、なりすまし、フィッシング、不正なソフトウェアによる攻撃から組織を保護するための対策を実装します。また、使用可能なさまざまなメールのルーティング方法について理解します。 最後に、Google Workspaceを組織に導入するためのベスト プラクティスを学びます。 重要 - 登録前に、以下の準備をしておく必要があります。 - トライアル アカウントを使用するにあたり、クレジット カード情報を設定しておく必要があります。無料期間終了前に試用をキャンセルすれば、カードへの請求は行われません。詳細については、Google Workspace の無料試用についてを参照してください。 - 新しいドメインを購入するか、すでに所有しているドメインを使用します。使用するドメインは、Google Workspace の試用版には含まれていません。 - Chrome ウェブブラウザを使用します。
