Google Workspace アカウントを設定し、管理コンソールにアクセスして操作します。
Google ディレクトリの主なプロパティを確認し、組織構造を使ってユーザーとサービスの管理を簡素化する方法を理解します
Google Workspace でユーザー、グループ、カレンダー リソースのプロビジョニングを行い、一般的なユーザー管理作業を実施します。
Google Workspace で使用できる管理者ロールの種類について理解します。
この Google Workspace Administration 専門講座受講者は Google Workspace Enterprise アカウントを作成し、一連の演習を通じて組織構造を確立し、アカウントにユーザーを追加します。管理コンソールと、Google Workspace 管理者が利用できる機能について学習するほか、グループとカレンダー リソースを設定し、Gmail やカレンダーなどのコアサービスを組織部門ごとに実装する方法についても学びます。また、Google のセキュリティのベスト プラクティスを適用し、メールの管理とコンプライアンスについても詳しく学習します。
Introduction to Google Workspace 日本語版
「Introduction to Google Workspace Administration」は、Google Workspace Administration シリーズの最初のコースです。
Managing Google Workspace 日本語版
「Managing Google Workspace」は、Google Workspace Administration シリーズの 2 つ目のコースです。
Google Workspace Security 日本語版
"「Google Workspace Security」は、Google Workspace Administration シリーズの 3 つ目のコースです。
Google Workspace Mail Management 日本語版
「G Suite のメール管理」は G Suite 管理スペシャライゼーションの最後のコースです。
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
