Course 2 of 4 in the
Google Workspace Administration 日本語版 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Japanese

  • Google Workspace サービスを組織向けに管理、設定する方法を説明する。

  • Google Workspace で利用できるモバイル デバイス管理方法について理解する。

  • Google Vault について説明し、Vault を使用して組織のデータを保持、検索、エクスポートする方法を学習する。

  • Google Workspace の管理者向けレポートを使って情報を解釈し、管理者向けアラートを設定できるようになる。

Course 2 of 4 in the
Google Workspace Administration 日本語版 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Japanese

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

5 hours to complete

Google Workspace の管理

14 videos (Total 21 min), 30 readings, 8 quizzes

About the Google Workspace Administration 日本語版 Specialization

Google Workspace Administration 日本語版

