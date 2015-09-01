About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Google Workspace Administration 日本語版 Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • パスワード ポリシーやパスワードの再設定オプションなどの設定を行う。組織で 2 段階認証プロセスを実装するためのベスト プラクティスを説明する。

  • 利用可能な SSO のオプションを把握し、ID プロバイダに Google を使用する場合とサードパーティのプロバイダを使用する場合の違いを理解する。

  • 組織向けに Google Workspace Marketplace を管理して、信頼できるアプリケーションだけをデバイスにインストールできるようにする。

  • セキュリティ センターとアラート センターを使用して、組織のセキュリティとプライバシーに関する問題を特定して優先順位を付け、対処する。

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Google Workspace Security

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 14 min), 15 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Google Workspace Administration 日本語版 Specialization

Google Workspace Administration 日本語版

