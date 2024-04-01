Introduction to Data Visualization in Qlik Sense

Data visualization is especially important today with the increased amount and velocity of data that companies capture daily, and a system is needed to ingest and make sense of all this data for improved decision-making.
This course provides a comprehensive understanding of data visualization within the context of business intelligence. It begins by covering the foundational concepts, advantages, and risks associated with data visualization We then shift our focus to the specialized tool Qlik Sense, examining its key features, competitive advantages, workflow, and terminology. Finally, the course provides hands-on experience creating simple interactive visualizations using real-life data. As a foundational course of a series of three Qlik Sense learning opportunities, "Introduction to Data Visualization" sets the foundation, introducing you to the art and science of visualizing data effectively. In "Exploration and Visualization with Qlik Sense," you'll go deeper, honing your skills in navigating and presenting data with this powerful tool. Finally, "Advanced Data Analysis and Collaboration" takes your expertise to new heights, equipping you with advanced techniques to analyze and collaborate on data-driven insights. Whether you are beginning the journey or an experienced data enthusiast, this series offers a seamless transition from fundamentals to advanced proficiency, ensuring you're well-equipped to excel in the world of data visualization. This program is designed for anyone interested in data visualization. This includes data analysts and project managers, who want to present a story or an argument through data, or individuals who want to simply take a dataset and create actionable graphs from it using Qlik Sense. Learners should ideally possess the following prerequisite skills: Basic Excel knowledge or other spreadsheet software; understanding of data statistic fundamentals such as mean, sum, etc.; and an active learning mindset.