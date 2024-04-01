Coursera Instructor Network
Introduction to Data Visualization in Qlik Sense
Introduction to Data Visualization in Qlik Sense

Taught in English

Henry Habib

Henry Habib

Beginner level

2 hours to complete
What you'll learn

  • Data viz simplifies complex info visually, aiding BI for better decisions, but beware of misinterpretation risks.

  • Students achieve Qlik Sense proficiency, grasping its features, use cases, workflow, and terms for a competitive edge in data visualization.

  • Create simple interactive data visualizations from real-world datasets that address specific business questions

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Upon completion of this course, you will be equipped with a solid understanding of the principles of data visualization and its role in business intelligence. These new skills will ultimately improve communication, decision making and efficiency across job functions and projects. You will also gain expertise in using Qlik Sense, a leading data visualization tool, and be capable of creating interactive and insightful visualizations from real-world data to address specific business questions. This skill set will enable you to make data-driven decisions and provide valuable insights in a business environment.

11 videos4 readings1 assignment

Henry Habib
