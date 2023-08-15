In this hands-on project, learners will develop the essential skillset to excel in data analysis and storytelling using Qlik Sense. Through guided instruction, learners will become proficient in navigating the Qlik Sense platform, harnessing its powerful features, and efficiently loading data for analysis. By integrating multiple datasets, learners will conduct a comprehensive customer churn analysis, capitalizing on Qlik Sense's Auto-Analysis capabilities to uncover meaningful patterns, derive insights, and make informed business decisions. Using tables and charts, learners will analyze diverse datasets, including Customer Churn, Customer Interactions, and Customer Sentiment, and effectively communicate valuable insights and recommendations to stakeholders. This project will equip learners with the necessary knowledge and expertise to excel in data analysis, storytelling, and driving informed decision-making using Qlik Sense. Prior knowledge of basic data analysis concepts and familiarity with Qlik Sense is recommended before engaging in this project.
Qlik Sense for Beginners: Analyze and Visualize Data
Taught in English
Analyze diverse datasets using tables and charts to extract valuable insights.
Navigate and utilize the features of the Qlik Sense platform effectively.
Conduct comprehensive customer churn analysis to make informed business decisions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Instructional Task 1: Loading Data into Qlik Sense for Real-Life Insights
Instructional Task 2: Combining Datasets
Instructional Task 3: Exploring Your Data
Practice Task 1: Creating Tables and Charts to Analyze Customer Churn in Qlik Sense
Instructional Task 4: Creating Compelling Data Narratives
Final Instructional Task: Bringing It All Together: Comprehensive Customer Churn Analysis with Qlik Sense
Cumulative Challenge: Analyzing Customer Interactions by Type, Churn, and Responsible Agent
Some experience in data analysis, experience with datasets, basic statistical analysis skills, and knowledge of customer churn's business impact.
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
