This course will give you an introduction to machine learning with the Python programming language. You will learn about supervised learning, unsupervised learning, deep learning, image processing, and generative adversarial networks. You will implement machine learning models using Python and will learn about the many applications of machine learning used in industry today. You will also learn about and use different machine learning algorithms to create your models.
Introduction to Machine Learning with Python
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Students will be able to apply advanced python coding skills in the real world by creating machine learning models.
There are 4 modules in this course
This course will give you an introduction to machine learning with the Python programming language. You will learn about supervised learning, unsupervised learning, deep learning, image processing, and generative adversarial networks. You will implement machine learning models using Python and will learn about the many applications of machine learning used in industry today. You will also learn about and use different machine learning algorithms to create your models. You do not need a programming or computer science background to learn the material in this course. This course is open to anyone who is interested in learning how to code and write programs in Python.
In this module you will learn about machine learning and how each branch of machine learning works in Python.
In this module, you will learn about two other supervised machine learning models: k-nearest neighbors (kNN) and support vector machines (SVM). You will learn under which conditions you’d use these two models. You will also learn about unsupervised machine learning models and how they work.
In this module, you will gain an overview of advanced machine learning topics, including deep learning, image processing, and generative adversarial networks (GANs).
