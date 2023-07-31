Microsoft
Introduction to Microsoft Dynamics 365
Introduction to Microsoft Dynamics 365

There are 7 modules in this course

After completion of this week, you will be able to discuss key capabilities of Dynamics 365. This includes marketing, sales, and service capabilities within the platform.

After completion of this week, you will be able to discuss key capabilities of Dynamics 365 Marketing. This includes generating and scoring leads, using customer journeys to automate activities, email marketing, event management, and the use of Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Customer Voice.

After completion of this week, you will be able to discuss key capabilities of Dynamics 365 Sales. This includes qualifying leads, the opportunity management process, order and invoice management, and the capabilities of Dynamics 365 Sales Insights and LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

After completion of this week, you will be able to discuss key capabilities of Dynamics 365 Customer Service. This includes case lifecycle, using queues to manage work, historical analysis, and the capabilities of Omnichannel for Customer Service.

After completion of this week, you will be able to discuss key capabilities of Dynamics 365 Field Service. This includes the work order lifecycle, resource and scheduling processes, and scheduling options including Schedule Assistant and Resource Schedule Optimization (RSO).

After completion of this week, you will be able to integrate customer engagement features and options with Dynamics 365. This includes the Dynamics 365 customer engagement apps, built-in reporting capabilities, and integration of Microsoft Teams, Excel, Word, and Outlook. You will also conduct data analysis using Power BI.

After completion of this week, you will be able to integrate all of your course concepts into successful use of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

