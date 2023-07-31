Learners who complete this course will receive 50% off of the MB-910 Microsoft Certification Exam.
Being able to maximize your usage of a customer relationship management (CRM) tool like Microsoft Dynamics is a powerful way to strengthen relationships with customers and help keep yourself organized. But with tools that are so comprehensive, where do you begin? By the end of this course, you will be able to utilize the tools found within Microsoft Dynamics 365. You’ll build up your knowledge of the tools through a series of readings, videos, practice quizzes and graded assessments. This course will demonstrate your capabilities within customer engagement, marketing and sales and establish you as a source of knowledge of these tools within your organization. This course is designed for individuals who have zero to two years of relevant work experience across sales, marketing, and customer service, and possible prior experience using Microsoft Dynamics. To be successful in this course, you should be interested in an introduction to Microsoft Dynamics 365, and have access to a free trial or paid account.