Getting started with Microsoft Office 365
Create a free Microsoft 365 account
Explore Microsoft Office 365 apps
By the end of this project, you will create a free account on Microsoft 365 and you will get access to the entire Microsoft Office 365 and all its online applications. Your new skills will help you manage your tasks, share content from Office 365 with friends, teammates, coworkers, and even outside organizations.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Microsoft 365 account
Explore Calendar, Excel, and FamilySafety
Explore Forms, OneDrive, OneNote, and People
Explore Outlook, Power automate, and PowerPoint
Explore Sway, Word, and To do
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by BLNov 23, 2021
Nice introduction to Microsoft 360. I feel there should be a little more Indepth training.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
