Part 3 of the Privacy Fundamentals explores information security and data protection and how to manage a security breach. We will also take a look at continual improvement which includes understanding performance, exploring metrics, different audit methodologies and more.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Information Security and Protection of Data
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min)
1 hour to complete
Managing a Security Breach
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)
1 hour to complete
Continual Improvement
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min)
About the Privacy Fundamentals Specialization
The Privacy Fundamentals course introduces students to fundamental privacy concepts, frameworks and laws.
