This course will explore how to create a privacy program including the dangers, challenges and methods. We will also explore concepts like Privacy governance, Privacy program frameworks and discuss existing legal, standards and frameworks that can be utilized to build your privacy program.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Developing A Privacy Program
Privacy Governance
Privacy Program Frameworks
Legal Jurisdiction and Global Data Flows
About the Privacy Fundamentals Specialization
The Privacy Fundamentals course introduces students to fundamental privacy concepts, frameworks and laws.
