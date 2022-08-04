このコースには、ML ワークフローに対する実践的なアプローチが含まれています。ML チームが直面しているいくつかの ML ビジネス要件とユースケースに関するケーススタディの方法を紹介します。ML チームは、データの管理とガバナンスに必要なツールを理解し、Dataflow と Dataprep の概要を提供することから前処理タスクに BigQuery を使用することまで、データの前処理に最適なアプローチを検討する必要があります。
Machine Learning in the Enterprise - 日本語版Google Cloud
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
データ管理、ガバナンス、前処理オプションについて説明する
Vertex AutoML、BigQuery ML、カスタム トレーニングを使うタイミングを特定する
Vertex Vizier ハイパーパラメータ調整を実装する
Vertex AI を使用して、バッチ予測とオンライン予測を作成する方法、モデルのモニタリングを設定する方法、パイプラインを作成する方法を説明する
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 minutes to complete
Module 0: はじめに
2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
24 minutes to complete
Module 1: ML に関する企業のワークフローの把握
24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Module 2: 企業のデータ
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Module 3: 機械学習とカスタム トレーニングの科学
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
