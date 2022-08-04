About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • データ管理、ガバナンス、前処理オプションについて説明する

  • Vertex AutoML、BigQuery ML、カスタム トレーニングを使うタイミングを特定する

  • Vertex Vizier ハイパーパラメータ調整を実装する

  • Vertex AI を使用して、バッチ予測とオンライン予測を作成する方法、モデルのモニタリングを設定する方法、パイプラインを作成する方法を説明する

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

Module 0: はじめに

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2
Week 2
24 minutes to complete

Module 1: ML に関する企業のワークフローの把握

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Module 2: 企業のデータ

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 3: 機械学習とカスタム トレーニングの科学

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

