About this Course

4,583 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisites are required: however, having basic statistical notions may help you better understand some considerations.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Classify machine learning problems, supervised learning problems and describe the limitations of machine learning techniques in supervised learning

  • Classify machine learning problems in unsupervised learning, describe the utility of dimensionality reduction techniques

  • Formulate a sequential decision-making problem, explain what a value function is and describe how to optimize a policy in reinforcement learning

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisites are required: however, having basic statistical notions may help you better understand some considerations.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1 - Supervised Learning

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2 - Unsupervised Learning

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3 - Reinforcement Learning

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)

About the Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization

Artificial Intelligence: an Overview

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder