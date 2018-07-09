SG
May 6, 2020
The professors used real-life examples to prove their points, making the content very relatable. The quizzes were helpful and challenging, as well. Overall, a genuinely excellent course!
CE
Nov 16, 2021
I've taken a lot of management courses but this one felt uniquely beneficial. I took a lot of notes not because I needed them to pass the quizzes but because I wanted them for life.
By Dinakar V•
Jul 9, 2018
Gives decent understanding on what management is. Boosts confidence levels and helps doing right things and thought process.
By Tuuli E•
Feb 7, 2020
Very clear and though-provoking lectures, I liked both professors and found their lectures easy to follow.
By Achilleas Z•
Jan 9, 2019
Excellent course, well structured. Good professors.
By Hayley Y C C•
Sep 13, 2020
This is a pretty good course in general. The professor speech is very clear and I like the example to illustrate the point. The course is more about PEOPLE management. It is very practical for work, to manage PEOPLE. It's related to the field that I am going for. This course is not about the statistic, so if you looking for learning that, this may not be the crouse you are looking for.
Week 1 and 2 are excellent, a good amount of point and example
I would comment on Week 3 & 4, the professor spends too long to do the example storytelling. It's better to shorten the story and go for more points.
By Md. S A S•
May 21, 2020
This is a good course for a person who want to get a basic idea about HR. This course explains almost everything that a beginner need to know. From my perspective, it would be a great-one if it talks about more tools and techniques those are used to managing HR. Apart from this, this is awesome. Thanks to the instructors for preparing this course.
By Samuel H•
May 29, 2018
It would have been good if the course included a bibliography for further reading on the topics presented.
By Priya K•
Mar 29, 2021
This was a very engaging course. I enjoyed every single minute of it. I have learnt a lot primarily because it was not just didactic but because it was accompanied by examples that illustrated principles and strategies. The 4 modules although part of a whole were distinct in what they had to offer and the bullet point summaries were very effective takeaways. For those professionals who are not trained in management at all such as me, it was an eye-opener.
By Yuliia P•
Aug 10, 2021
I really liked that in the Management Fundamentals course, in addition to theory, the professors also gave clear examples based on real cases. I recommend this course to everyone, you will not regret it! Everyone will be able to take something useful from this course and apply this knowledge in life.
By Jan A H K•
Apr 9, 2020
For one with no background in human management (I come from folklore, anthropology and museum studies) this course gave me some basic tools to improve my skills as a museum manager. In addition, it gave me reassurance that some of my strategies, with out me knowing it, are in fact good. Great course!
By Julie S•
Jan 7, 2021
This course was super informative and validating to management styles. It is interesting to see the construct of an organization, whether good or bad, and see how things can be fixed in a way to make a company or team more productive.
By Ujjwal R•
May 13, 2018
Wonderful course. Clear information with lots of real life examples that made tricky management concepts easy to grasp. I wish a bibliography of some of the sources - books/articles/cases was provided. Highly recommended course.
By Saahas G•
May 7, 2020
By Cole E•
Nov 17, 2021
By ONYEAMA F O•
Jul 14, 2020
amazing.i will recommend coursera to anyone who is still interested to further educational background more ,am more than satisfied with coursera, all i want to say is thank you
By Giorgos T•
Mar 4, 2020
Amazing course! Excellent professors! Great examples and great presentation of them that gives a better understanding of the topic! I recommend this course to all of you!
By Lauriane•
Dec 6, 2019
Very interesting, brings a lot of general culture. There is a lot of reference to current events. I learned a lot by taking this course. Thank you for this online course!
By Fabian E L•
Jul 5, 2021
I liked and enjoyed the course. The audio was really low during some of the lessons. I topped the volume of my laptop and still could not hear the instructor very well.
By Oussama H•
Jul 2, 2020
Excellent content and high level reflections on modern management issues. Thanks to Pr; Cappelli and Pr. Useem for this excellent couse that I recommand to all
By Rose G•
Mar 6, 2020
Excellent class!
I've never thought I had an interest in management, but when I fell on it in a specialization, it amazed me how interesting it was!
By Lazaro P R•
Jan 22, 2021
It is a very good first step to take. It will give you the basic principles( fundamentals as they state) of management. Very well designed.
By Jooyeol L•
Jul 20, 2021
i recomend all international students who have dream to study abroad to take this lessons. it is very attachable, thinkable, and useful!
By Kevin M•
May 12, 2020
I like the cases in illustrating concepts on human resources management which is very helpful in leading people in my organization
By MARIO D R•
Jun 13, 2020
One of the best courses! Lecturers make it super interesting, is as fun as watching a TV show, but you are learning.
By Anna C•
Apr 7, 2020
Useful knowledge on management.It enriches my knowledge on human resources and development of business team.
By Alina M•
May 4, 2022
Learn the importance of people management for the growth and development of the organization and the staff.