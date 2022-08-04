This is the second course in the Marketing with TikTok specialization. In this course, you will dive into why and how businesses use TikTok for marketing. You will learn how to set up a business account and create a TikTok-specific marketing strategy that will build your brand, establish a following, and maintain your presence on this innovative platform.
Skills you will gain
- Marketing Plan
- Social Media Marketing
- Content Creation
- Content Marketing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
TikTok for Business
Building and maintaining a presence on TikTok
