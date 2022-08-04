About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Ter concluído o curso Machine Learning with Google Cloud ou contar com experiência equivalente

Approx. 16 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Identifique e use as principais tecnologias necessárias para oferecer suporte a MLOps eficazes.

  • Configure e provisione arquiteturas do Google Cloud para ambientes MLOps confiáveis ​​e eficazes.

  • Adote as melhores práticas de CI/CD no contexto de sistemas de ML.

  • Implemente fluxos de trabalho de treinamento e inferência confiáveis ​​e repetíveis.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Introdução às noções básicas de MLOps

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

25 minutes to complete

Por que e quando usar MLOps

25 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Noções básicas sobre os principais componentes do Kubernetes (opcional)

7 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 97 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Introdução ao AI Platform Pipelines

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)

