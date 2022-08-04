About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Approx. 16 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Identify and use core technologies required to support effective MLOps.

  • Configure and provision Google Cloud architectures for reliable and effective MLOps environments.

  • Adopt the best CI/CD practices in the context of ML systems.

  • Implement reliable and repeatable training and inference workflows.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Introducción a MLOps Fundamentals

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

25 minutes to complete

Cuándo y por qué emplear las MLOps

25 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Información sobre los componentes principales de Kubernetes (opcional)

7 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 98 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Introducción a AI Platform Pipelines

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)

