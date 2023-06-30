Meta
تطوير المحمول وJavaScript
Meta

تطوير المحمول وJavaScript

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

42 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • إنشاء تعليمة برمجية بسيطة بلغة JavaScript

  • إنشاء الكائنات والمصفوفات ومعالجتها

  • كتابة اختبار الوحدة باستخدام

There are 5 modules in this course

في هذه الوحدة، ستتعرف على لغة JavaScript. سوف تتعرف على سبب كون JavaScript جزءًا لا يتجزأ من تطوير البرامج. وستحصل على نظرة عامة حول كيفية كتابة تعليمة برمجية بلغة JavaScript داخل المستعرض .علاوة على ذلك، سوف تتعرف على عوامل التشغيل الأكثر شيوعًا بالإضافة إلى العبارات الشرطية والحلقات.

What's included

19 videos23 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt

ستتعلم هنا كيفية استخدام الكائنات والمصفوفات والدوال. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، ستتعرف على الدوال المضمنة الأكثر شيوعًا، والفرق بين السلاسل غير المحددة والفارغة والخالية وستستكشف كلاً من معالجة الأخطاء والبرمجة الدفاعية.

What's included

10 videos18 readings7 quizzes

تتناول هذه الوحدة البرمجة الوظيفية ونموذج البرمجة كائنية التوجه. سوف تتعلم ما النطاق في JavaScript. وتستكشف الاختلافات بين var وlet وconst. وكيفية استخدام الفئات والتوريث في البرمجة كائنية التوجه. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، سوف تستكشف كيفية استخدام كتابة JavaScript باستخدام ميزات حديثة مثل spread وrest. وستقوم بإنشاء تعليمة برمجية يمكنها معالجة DOM والتعامل مع الأحداث. وسوف تستخدم JSON في JavaScript.

What's included

20 videos21 readings9 quizzes3 programming assignments

هنا سوف تتعرف على Node.js و npm. وسوف تستكشف كيفية تثبيت حزم npm وكيفية العمل مع package.json. علاوة على ذلك، ستتعرف على الاختبار في JavaScript وستقوم بكتابة كود لاختبار وحدة بسيط في Jest.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 programming assignment

في الوحدة الأخيرة، ستتعرف على التقييم بدرجات.بعد إكمال الوحدات الفردية في هذه الوحدة، ستقوم بتجميع المهارات التي اكتسبتها من الدورة التدريبية لإنشاء تعليمة برمجية لـ Little lemon receipt maker". " سيكون لديك أيضًا فرصة للتفكير في محتوى الدورة التدريبية ومسار التعلم الذي ينتظرنا.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 programming assignment2 discussion prompts

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses738,238 learners

Meta

