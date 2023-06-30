تعد هذه الدورة التدريبية هي الأولى في سلسلة تسمح لك بتوسيع مهاراتك بوصفك مطور Android في عالم تطوير الأجهزة المحمولة عبر الأنظمة الأساسية. سيسمح لك ذلك باستخدام أسسك بوصفك مطور Android لإنشاء تطبيقات أجهزة محمولة عبر الأنظمة الأساسية. تتمثل الخطوة الأولى في هذا التوسع في تعلم البرمجة بلغة JavaScript. سيعدّك هذا لتعلم استخدام مكتبة React لتطوير الأجهزة المحمولة.
تطوير المحمول وJavaScript
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in Arabic
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
إنشاء تعليمة برمجية بسيطة بلغة JavaScript
إنشاء الكائنات والمصفوفات ومعالجتها
كتابة اختبار الوحدة باستخدام
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
29 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Meta
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
في هذه الوحدة، ستتعرف على لغة JavaScript. سوف تتعرف على سبب كون JavaScript جزءًا لا يتجزأ من تطوير البرامج. وستحصل على نظرة عامة حول كيفية كتابة تعليمة برمجية بلغة JavaScript داخل المستعرض .علاوة على ذلك، سوف تتعرف على عوامل التشغيل الأكثر شيوعًا بالإضافة إلى العبارات الشرطية والحلقات.
What's included
19 videos23 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt
ستتعلم هنا كيفية استخدام الكائنات والمصفوفات والدوال. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، ستتعرف على الدوال المضمنة الأكثر شيوعًا، والفرق بين السلاسل غير المحددة والفارغة والخالية وستستكشف كلاً من معالجة الأخطاء والبرمجة الدفاعية.
What's included
10 videos18 readings7 quizzes
تتناول هذه الوحدة البرمجة الوظيفية ونموذج البرمجة كائنية التوجه. سوف تتعلم ما النطاق في JavaScript. وتستكشف الاختلافات بين var وlet وconst. وكيفية استخدام الفئات والتوريث في البرمجة كائنية التوجه. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، سوف تستكشف كيفية استخدام كتابة JavaScript باستخدام ميزات حديثة مثل spread وrest. وستقوم بإنشاء تعليمة برمجية يمكنها معالجة DOM والتعامل مع الأحداث. وسوف تستخدم JSON في JavaScript.
What's included
20 videos21 readings9 quizzes3 programming assignments
هنا سوف تتعرف على Node.js و npm. وسوف تستكشف كيفية تثبيت حزم npm وكيفية العمل مع package.json. علاوة على ذلك، ستتعرف على الاختبار في JavaScript وستقوم بكتابة كود لاختبار وحدة بسيط في Jest.
What's included
7 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 programming assignment
في الوحدة الأخيرة، ستتعرف على التقييم بدرجات.بعد إكمال الوحدات الفردية في هذه الوحدة، ستقوم بتجميع المهارات التي اكتسبتها من الدورة التدريبية لإنشاء تعليمة برمجية لـ Little lemon receipt maker". " سيكون لديك أيضًا فرصة للتفكير في محتوى الدورة التدريبية ومسار التعلم الذي ينتظرنا.
What's included
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 programming assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.