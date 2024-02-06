Este curso es el primero de una serie que le permitirá ampliar sus habilidades como desarrollador de Android en el mundo del desarrollo móvil multiplataforma. Esto le permitirá utilizar sus bases como desarrollador de Android para desarrollar aplicaciones móviles multiplataforma. El primer paso en esta expansión es aprender a programar en JavaScript. Esto le preparará para aprender a usar la biblioteca React para el desarrollo móvil.
Desarrollo móvil y JavaScript
Taught in Spanish
Crear código JavaScript simple
Crear y manipular objetos y matrices
Pruebas de unidades de escritura usando Jest
There are 5 modules in this course
En este módulo, se le presenta JavaScript. Aprenderá por qué JavaScript es tan completo para el desarrollo de software. También, obtendrá una descripción general de cómo escribir código JavaScript dentro del navegador. Además, aprenderá sobre los operadores más comunes, así como las declaraciones condicionales y los bucles.
19 videos23 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Aquí aprenderá a usar objetos, matrices y funciones. Además, aprenderá sobre los métodos incorporados más comunes y la diferencia entre las cadenas indefinidas, nulas y vacías. Y explorará tanto la gestión de errores como la programación defensiva.
10 videos18 readings7 quizzes
Este módulo trata sobre la programación funcional y el paradigma de la programación orientada a objetos. Aprenderá el alcance de JavaScript. Explorará las diferencias entre var, let y const. Y aprenderá a usar las clases y la herencia en la programación orientada a objetos. Además, explorará cómo usar JavaScript de escritura usando funciones modernas como spread y rest. Creará un código que pueda manipular el DOM y gestionar eventos. Y utilizará JSON en JavaScript.
20 videos21 readings9 quizzes3 programming assignments
Aquí aprenderá sobre Node.js y npm. Y explorará cómo instalar paquetes npm y cómo trabajar con package.json. Además, aprenderá sobre las pruebas en JavaScript y codificará una prueba unitaria simple en Jest.
7 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 programming assignment
En el último módulo, aprenderá acerca de la evaluación calificada. Después de completar las unidades individuales de este módulo, sintetizará las habilidades que adquirió en el curso para crear un código para el “generador de recibos Little Lemon”. También tendrá la oportunidad de reflexionar sobre el contenido del curso y el camino de aprendizaje que le espera.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 programming assignment2 discussion prompts
