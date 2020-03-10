AK
Mar 12, 2021
This is an amazing course. It helped me in understanding the whole process of design and modeling in Fusion 360. For me, most interesting topic is 'Creating complex designs with form tools'.
May 13, 2021
This is an excellent course for learning Fusion 360 modeling, including form modeling. The functionality is extensively explained, with downloadable materials available for your convenience.
By Amukun J•
Mar 10, 2020
A lot of ground was covered here, and I sincerely feel like I have learned a lot more than I was expecting ( I didn't know what the hell a draft was or why it was necessary, for example ) . All this for a small fee ? Unbelievable !
By John C•
Oct 6, 2020
Car Hood Model for Week 4 is not included. Kindly include it.
By ATHARVA W•
May 21, 2020
It was great experience to complete this course. Almost everything related to modelling and design was covered. I liked the projects that were chosen for illustration during course. Nice point to point explanation.
By Tekur N S N M•
Apr 14, 2020
this course made me to learn all the aspects of cad through fusion 360 due to been teached by directly an autodesk it gives breaf and detil info about this soft wear
By Viswesh B•
May 23, 2020
nice course ....it will cover almost all the tools and they will also explain how to use them as well
By RITESH S•
May 13, 2020
The course is a big achievement on its own. If you are an enthusiastic learner then this is the perfect course. It asks you the whole dedication to work fluently.
By shubham k•
May 19, 2020
This course really help me in my journey of learning modeling and design
By Y S M S•
Jun 4, 2020
GREAT
By Shri H•
May 6, 2020
Excellent course for gaining knowledge about modeling and designing that we need to know.
By Jawad Z•
May 9, 2020
In week 4, there are some missing materials in the supplied file.
By Mallikarjun G•
Jul 31, 2020
This course helped me understand the various aspects of CAD through Fusion 360. The videos were thorough and well-paced, giving clear instructions on how to move ahead with our Gear Reduction model and how to apply these techniques to other models. I'm especially thankful for the weekly assignments, having a consolidated assignment at the end of the week greatly helped me retain my knowledge. I would recommend this course to anyone who is enthusiastic about CAD but is unsure where to start.
By Janis A A•
Mar 20, 2020
This is a fantastic course to learn modeling in Fusion 360, including form modeling. Functionality is explained thoroughly, and downloadable material is included so that you can follow along.
By SHASHI K K•
Sep 8, 2020
Excellent course!! Lots of basic concepts nicely illustrated through examples and provided design files. Several new concepts introduced so easily. Thanks @Autodesk for bringing such series
By AKARSH B•
Sep 9, 2020
The course is very well structured and teaches each tool and function present in detail. It is of intermediate difficulty and challenges you in ways to improve your skill in 3D modeling.
By Soham S B•
Sep 5, 2020
These specialization course of Fusion are really awesome helped me to model and render the parts along with assemblies, all the videos are enough to cover all the commands in fusion 360
By Muhammad N K•
Sep 12, 2020
This course truly gives insight of modeling and design which is very helpful for mechanical engineers. Thanks Autodesk and Coursera for this course and for this opportunity.
By Arun K S•
Jun 28, 2020
this course from Autodesk explained me most of the features that are necessary for using fusion 360..... great work from autodesk and thanks to coursera :)
By Shanmukha S C•
Jul 16, 2020
A systematic course that elucidates the learner with a deeper understanding and new approach to the project that come in fore. Best course to learn.
By MOHAMED M•
Jan 17, 2021
My Sincere thanks to Coursera and Autodesk for providing a world class course with renowned tutors.
By Manoj S•
Aug 23, 2020
I Personally really gained a depth knowledge with the hands on video tutorial how modeling and each and ever interfaces works in fusion 360 really a best skill gained best instructor for teaching over all.And the specialization course will make a complete proffesional knowledge which we cant gain in institutions if we pay for specific software to learn with.
By mfehlers•
Jul 6, 2020
Great course for exposure to topics that are beyond the normal beginner/intermediate levels. Course covers topics like simulation and toolpath generation that are difficult to find info on. The final section on form modeling is unique - a lot of info to digest in a couple videos, but this type of info simply isn't available anywhere else.
By Pui M•
Oct 11, 2020
Screen resolution not very good, difficult to see the menus on the screen. It would be better if the mouse icon got a highlight. It will be easier for us to follow where the mouse is clicking. Over the few seconds when the narrator say click on this icon and we have to quickly look for that icon over the whole screen.
By Sebastián R•
Dec 20, 2020
It is a course where the different modules of 3D modeling with fusion 360 are presented where the most important tools are explained.
I think it is necessary to go more in depth about sheet metal because only a very short video of this topic was seen.
By Omkar M•
Sep 25, 2020
Instructor did it very slowly and very interesting. There were few files which were to be supplied MISSING in Week 4 which made it a bit difficult to practice the exercises. The hood of the toy car and Box Blend- PE was missing in the supplied files.
By Burhanuddin L•
Feb 3, 2022
It was my privilege that I got opportunity to learn this course and develop my skills in Autodesk Fusion 360. I would like to thank Coursera for providing me financial aid for completing this course and also want to thank Autodesk.