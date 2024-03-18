Fortinet, Inc.
Network Security Support Engineer
Fortinet, Inc.

Network Security Support Engineer

Taught in English

Fortinet Training Institute

Instructor: Fortinet Training Institute

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to diagnose and troubleshoot the most common networking and security problems in a Fortinet protected network security solution.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

6 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 6 modules in this course

In this lesson, you will learn about troubleshooting concepts on a FortiGate device.

What's included

2 videos1 assignment1 plugin

In this lesson, you will learn about FortiOS System Resources.

What's included

1 assignment1 plugin

In this lesson, you will learn about traffic and session monitoring.

What's included

1 assignment1 plugin

In this lesson, you will learn about firewall authentication and how to troubleshoot issues.

What's included

1 assignment1 plugin

In this lesson, you will learn how to troubleshoot some of the security profile features.

What's included

1 assignment1 plugin

In this lesson, you will learn about IPsec.

What's included

1 assignment1 plugin

Instructor

Fortinet Training Institute
Fortinet, Inc.
Offered by

Fortinet, Inc.

