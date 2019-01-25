DA
Mar 20, 2021
This course is very useful. I have completed the course and I was very satisfied. I will continue the other courses of the series and learn more.\n\nThanks to everyone who contributed to this course!
HM
Jun 22, 2020
The course contains comprehensive knowledge about development methods in Open Source Software. I would recommend this course for anyone who is interested in OSS and wants to have a proper idea of it.
By Qin W•
Jan 25, 2019
Very Introductory. Maybe can even been summarised by one 20 mins video instead of 3 week's course.
Not much solid stuff.
By DEBARGHA S•
Aug 18, 2020
This course was really great and helped me to proceed with my OSS knowledge further. I will surely complete the specialization to obtain more knowledge and get familiar with OSS Development methods.
By Archana R•
Apr 19, 2019
Content is useful, but not a fan of the peer graded assignments.
By Shubham C•
Mar 11, 2020
This course is designed to start you on a path toward future studies in web development and design, no matter how little experience or technical knowledge you currently have. The web is a very big place, and if you are the typical internet user, you probably visit several websites every day, whether for business, entertainment or education. But have you ever wondered how these websites actually work? How are they built? How do browsers, computers, and mobile devices interact with the web? What skills are necessary to build a website? With almost 1 billion websites now on the internet, the answers to these questions could be your first step toward a better understanding of the internet and developing a new set of internet skills. By the end of this course you’ll be able to describe the structure and functionality of the world wide web, create dynamic web pages using a combination of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, apply essential programming language concepts when creating HTML forms, select an appropriate web hosting service, and publish your webpages for the world to see. Finally, you’ll be able to develop a working model for creating your own personal or business websites in the future and be fully prepared to take the next step in a more advanced web development or design course or specialization.
By Niranjan P P•
Jul 15, 2020
A great course on the history of Linux. Generally, courses start with the History of Linux as just an introductory video/week. But this course took a deep dive into the topic.
By Nima F•
May 4, 2019
Great introduction to OSS. It provides a good overview of its history and how it got started plus the basics of contributing to various OSS Projects.
By Hariprasad M•
Jun 23, 2020
The course contains comprehensive knowledge about development methods in Open Source Software. I would recommend this course for anyone who is interested in OSS and wants to have a proper idea of it.
By AMAL S•
May 4, 2020
Honestly, this course provide introduces the world of open source projects and development to anyone. It's really explanative and helpful. I suggest this to anyone who want to understand what OSS is.
By Doğacan D A•
Mar 21, 2021
This course is very useful. I have completed the course and I was very satisfied. I will continue the other courses of the series and learn more.
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this course!
By Raghav T•
Mar 8, 2020
Great introductory course. Great content. Only suggestion would be to improve audio quality when reading from slides.
By Jeremy C•
Apr 4, 2019
Thought there would be more hands on. My mistake. Still great material and learned a lot.
By Vicki B•
Aug 23, 2020
Glad I didn't pay for this one - nothing hands on, just some pretty obvious advice which boils down to: 'don't be a jerk when joining an open source project'. Good info on the differences in open source licensing models. Audited the course, and couldn't even submit the quizzes.
By Lee M•
Aug 23, 2020
Lacks technical content. Really just a long introduction to the subsequent courses providing background. Most of the content could be covered as part of the other modules instead.
By Irina B•
Feb 14, 2021
Very good course! I liked that the videos and information were only about the case and with a good explanation and presentation of the information.
The course covers the basics of the concept of OSS and the necessary details, such as the relationship between employees, as well as the relationship of open source with sites like GitHub.
Thank you very much for your work!
By Iswarya K V•
May 25, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. I was initially skeptical about taking a course on a topic I was new to but the content delivery was extremely simple and easy to understand. The method of making the learner think of the topics and submit their views has helped me increase my understanding of the subject. Thank you.
By Danilo B•
Sep 15, 2020
Very theoretical course that introduces students to all concepts behind Open Source Software, which I didn't know about and I feel that I have a much better understanding now. Perhaps it might offer content a little more advanced than for a "beginner" student as stated in the course.
By mostafa i•
Jun 21, 2020
it is very good course to understand the OSS world and how to contribute wit it, and if you are working for a company use an open source components you will be aware which component license you can use it or avoid it based on your company product strategy
By Carlos E E R•
Apr 5, 2021
Excelente curso, observando los temas que se nos muestra, pude identificar muchas cosas que utilizo día a día en mi trabajo, y lo importante que son mantener esa constancia en ser muy organizados, el control del código abierto, un buen liderazgo, etc.
By waqar r•
Apr 15, 2020
A really good course for patching some of the basic knowledge. Open Source Software development is not just about writing code and making it public and this course explains it in really nice and structured way. Glad to be a part of this course.
By Muhannad A•
Jun 8, 2020
This course has introsuced me to fully new ideas and thoughts about OSS.
Even though, I am a Linux user for more than 10 years, I am now open and ready to contribute more to an OSS project. even I have the courage to create a new one.
By CHERU B R•
Jun 20, 2020
The course was very helpful and I am interested in
doing all the remaining courses to get specialization in the Open source software development methods because it is very useful learning in scripting languages.
By Abdullah A M•
Mar 29, 2020
You can gain knowledge about the open-source platform as well as the strategy , policy, type of workflow of any open source project. Beside it, you will able to get to know about the basic concept of Linux.
By Muhamamd U F•
Jul 25, 2020
Honestly, this course provide introduces the world of open source projects and development with real world examples, i recommend this courses to everyone who really want to learn about open source world.
By Deleted A•
Jun 27, 2020
Good introductory course about the landscape. You don't have to agree with everything, but gives an overview of the main personalities in the field. Lectures are short and well prepared.
By Alexander K•
Jul 10, 2019
Good introduction. If this course aimed to raise my ideological conscience and to inspire my creativity, it did its purpose greatly. I hope that practical parts will be equally useful.