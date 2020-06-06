In this course, we will define what open source software is, we will go over the history of open source software and what benefits it has provided to the world’s technology infrastructure over the decades. The course aims to teach you how to work in open source projects productively and gain a lot of benefits from it, and really understand what the advantages are. You will learn about collaboration best practices, and how to encourage diversity in open source projects. We will discuss the different licensing models that are available, as this will help you decide what the best license is for your project. We will talk about methods that are commonly used, such as Continuous Integration, and use of GitHub and other hosting providers as a central meeting place for open source projects, and we will provide some examples of successful open source projects.
The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation supports the creation of sustainable open source ecosystems by providing financial and intellectual resources, infrastructure, services, events, and training. Working together, The Linux Foundation and its projects form the most ambitious and successful investment in the creation of shared technology.
After this course ,I gain complete knowledge on Open Source Software.And the mentor Jerry Co Operstein was simply super.
The course contains comprehensive knowledge about development methods in Open Source Software. I would recommend this course for anyone who is interested in OSS and wants to have a proper idea of it.
Nice course, completely theory based. The best part of this course is that if you do this course seriously then you will remember most of the things.
This course was really great and helped me to proceed with my OSS knowledge further. I will surely complete the specialization to obtain more knowledge and get familiar with OSS Development methods.
The Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization will give you a strong foundation for working comfortably and productively in open source development communities. By completing the Specialization, you’ll have a better understanding of the Linux environment, as well as methods and tools required to successfully use it, and you’ll know how to use Git, the distributed version control system.
