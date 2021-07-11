About this Course

21,284 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Authentication
  • Cryptography
  • Security Design
  • Enterprise Private Network
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Palo Alto Networks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Cybersecurity Foundation: Module 1 - Course Information

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Foundation Module 2 - Cyber-Landscape

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Foundation Module 3 - Cyber-Threats

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cybersecurity Foundation Module 4 - Attack Types and Techniques

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PALO ALTO NETWORKS CYBERSECURITY FOUNDATION

View all reviews

About the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate

Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder