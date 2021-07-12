JR
Feb 7, 2022
Recommended even to an individual with no prior knowledge to security like me. It is very helpful. And all important details are tackeled
KA
Jan 8, 2022
Well delivered, the materials and assignments really helped to understand more about the course.
By J H•
Jul 12, 2021
Really great cybersecurity course to prepare for Palo Alto exams and certifications!
By Merrell S•
Feb 16, 2022
Great Start to figure out "what the heck is this Palo Alto thing which all employers are demanding that we know?" You'll definitely be enabled to answer that question and why employers are demanding it! In 2021, Palo Alto overtook Cisco in the market place for security. The ease of use and design for simplicity makes Palo Alto preferred by nearly every online blog, over Cisco and Checkpoint. I'm a fan, thanks to this training.
By Steve N•
Jan 6, 2022
Compared to the NYU cyber sec intro course this one is not as "education" based, it is more reading palo alto documents and answering questions on what you read.
By Wai L L•
May 5, 2022
Among all other cyber security courses available. I find this course cover bases of both beginner and intermediate. The reading materials is superb and its really not necessary to go through the videos as long the reading materials are mastered. The fact that it's not a peer reviewed, in my opinion is better as I do not have the luxury to wait for the certificate to be ready. The quizs on average is more in-depth, hence that more or less compensated the lack of peer-review.
By Jerald V R•
Mar 14, 2022
Recommended even to an individual with no prior knowledge to security like me. It is very helpful. And all important details are tackeled
By Esmeralda B M•
Mar 20, 2022
Maravilloso curso en el que he podio aprender información valiosa que sin duda ne será de gran utilidad.
By Andeh K•
Jan 9, 2022
Well delivered, the materials and assignments really helped to understand more about the course.
By Adnan A•
Nov 28, 2021
Nicely packed Foundation course. There is a room to improve though.
By Handy F•
Feb 20, 2022
Great, nice course for who want to learn about cyber security
By Aniket S•
Jan 22, 2022
good understanding of basics were given in the course
By Irfan A•
Mar 27, 2022
It was perfect, I loved the trainer way of teaching.
By Muaz I•
Apr 22, 2022
Week 5 - needs to be slowed down a bit
By M R R•
Dec 25, 2021
Good for people of Cybersecurity
By Ruben A M•
Dec 9, 2021
Great course! lot of resources
By prem c G•
Sep 8, 2021
Nice to learn.
By Erez R•
Jul 24, 2021
great course
By Usama A•
Oct 4, 2021
AAbsolutely
By Israel T J C•
Apr 3, 2022
The best!
By Abdulrahman A A A•
May 19, 2022
Good.
By Shriram S•
Jan 19, 2022
Great
By Shovit T•
Nov 30, 2021
great
By Fuad T A Q A•
Nov 8, 2021
Great
By arava t m r•
May 17, 2022
good
By Madhu C•
May 11, 2022
It is quite a comprahensive course on cyber security fundamentals, especially the topic of zero-trust is very interesting and well covered
Some of the presentations are not reviewed very well. If the pronounciation of the presenter is not clear wrong words are printed, which can be quite misleading.
By Tiera O•
Mar 13, 2022
I like it. Perhaps you will consider not reading the handouts fully. If we are told to read the printouts, why are you reading them in the videos?