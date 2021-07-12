Chevron Left
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Foundation Course Description: In this course, students will learn fundamental principles associated with the current cybersecurity landscape and identify concepts required to recognize and potentially mitigate attacks against enterprise networks as well as mission critical infrastructure. Students will also learn how to initially setup and configure security zones, authentication, and policies on a next generation firewall. Learning Objectives: Upon completion of this course, students will be able to: Upon completion of this course students will be able to perform the following: • Discover modern computing trends and application threat vectors. • Configure a network interface and test for connectivity. • Identify cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) application challenges. • Explore recent cyberattacks and their impact on business. • Review attacker profiles, motivations and the Cyber-Attack Lifecycle. • Recognize high-profile cybersecurity attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats. • Identify malware types, vulnerabilities, exploits, spamming and phishing attacks. • Configure and test a malware analysis security profile. • Describe how bots and botnets are used to attack enterprise networks. • Explore Zero Trust design principles, architecture, capabilities, and implementation. • Review perimeter network security strategies, policies, models, and trust boundaries. • Setup and configure inside, outside and DMZ security zones on a NGFW. • Create and test an authentication policy on a next generation firewall. • Review capabilities of the Security Operating Platform and components. • Explore how to secure the enterprise with NGFW and Traps endpoint protection. • Discover how to secure the cloud with Prisma Access, SaaS, and Cloud. • Examine how to secure the future with Cortex Data Lake and XDR. • Apply two-factor authentication on the next generation firewall (NGFW). • Configure the NGFW to allow only trusted applications....

JR

Feb 7, 2022

Recommended even to an individual with no prior knowledge to security like me. It is very helpful. And all important details are tackeled

KA

Jan 8, 2022

Well delivered, the materials and assignments really helped to understand more about the course.

By J H

Jul 12, 2021

Really great cybersecurity course to prepare for Palo Alto exams and certifications!

By Merrell S

Feb 16, 2022

Great Start to figure out "what the heck is this Palo Alto thing which all employers are demanding that we know?" You'll definitely be enabled to answer that question and why employers are demanding it! In 2021, Palo Alto overtook Cisco in the market place for security. The ease of use and design for simplicity makes Palo Alto preferred by nearly every online blog, over Cisco and Checkpoint. I'm a fan, thanks to this training.

By Steve N

Jan 6, 2022

Compared to the NYU cyber sec intro course this one is not as "education" based, it is more reading palo alto documents and answering questions on what you read.

By Wai L L

May 5, 2022

Among all other cyber security courses available. I find this course cover bases of both beginner and intermediate. The reading materials is superb and its really not necessary to go through the videos as long the reading materials are mastered. The fact that it's not a peer reviewed, in my opinion is better as I do not have the luxury to wait for the certificate to be ready. The quizs on average is more in-depth, hence that more or less compensated the lack of peer-review.

By Jerald V R

Mar 14, 2022

By Esmeralda B M

Mar 20, 2022

​Maravilloso curso en el que he podio aprender información valiosa que sin duda ne será de gran utilidad.

By Andeh K

Jan 9, 2022

By Adnan A

Nov 28, 2021

Nicely packed Foundation course. There is a room to improve though.

By Handy F

Feb 20, 2022

Great, nice course for who want to learn about cyber security

By Aniket S

Jan 22, 2022

good understanding of basics were given in the course

By Irfan A

Mar 27, 2022

It was perfect, I loved the trainer way of teaching.

By Muaz I

Apr 22, 2022

Week 5 - needs to be slowed down a bit

By M R R

Dec 25, 2021

Good for people of Cybersecurity

By Ruben A M

Dec 9, 2021

Great course! lot of resources

By prem c G

Sep 8, 2021

Nice to learn.

By Erez R

Jul 24, 2021

great course

By Usama A

Oct 4, 2021

AAbsolutely

By Israel T J C

Apr 3, 2022

The best!

By Abdulrahman A A A

May 19, 2022

Good.

By Shriram S

Jan 19, 2022

Great

By Shovit T

Nov 30, 2021

great

By Fuad T A Q A

Nov 8, 2021

Great

By arava t m r

May 17, 2022

good

By Madhu C

May 11, 2022

It is quite a comprahensive course on cyber security fundamentals, especially the topic of zero-trust is very interesting and well covered

Some of the presentations are not reviewed very well. If the pronounciation of the presenter is not clear wrong words are printed, which can be quite misleading.

By Tiera O

Mar 13, 2022

I​ like it. Perhaps you will consider not reading the handouts fully. If we are told to read the printouts, why are you reading them in the videos?

