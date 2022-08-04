About this Course

Beginner Level

Although this course is designed to be taken by anyone, it's primarily for learners who are considering a degree in a business related program.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

Although this course is designed to be taken by anyone, it's primarily for learners who are considering a degree in a business related program.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Course Overview and Basic Principles of Financial Valuation Discounting

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 101 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

How to Spend Money (Capital Budgeting tools)

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Measuring Cash Creation and Flow

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

How Much Does Money Cost? Evaluating the Cost of Capital

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

