هو إطار عمل مفتوح المصدر لبناء تطبيقات تعمل في منصات مختلفة باستخدام React والقدرات الأصلية للمنصة. في هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستنتقل من أساسيات React إلى تطبيق المفاهيم الأكثر تقدمًا باستخدام React Native. ستقوم بمراجعة مجموعة واسعة من مكونات React المختلفة وطرق تصميمها. وستتدرب على استخدام طرق مختلفة لتفاعل المحمول مع React Native.
React Native
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in Arabic
There are 5 modules in this course
في هذه الوحدة، سوف تتعرف على البنية الأساسية لإطار العمل React Native واستخداماته المختلفة. سوف تتعلم إنشاء تطبيق React Native من صفحة واحدة وتصميمه باستخدام المكونات الأساسية مثل View وText وStyleSheet.
18 videos21 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt
ستتعرف في هذه الوحدة على المكونات الأساسية لإطار العمل React Native. وستتعلم كيفية إنشاء قوائم كبيرة جيدة الأداء باستخدام المكونين FlatList وSectionList. وستتعلم بعد ذلك تكوين مدخلات المستخدم عبر لوحة المفاتيح باستخدام المكون TextInput. بنهاية هذه الوحدة، ستتمكن من إنشاء قوائم كبيرة وتكوين مدخلات المستخدم في تطبيق React Native الخاص بك.
12 videos18 readings9 quizzes
ستتعرف في هذه الوحدة على كيفية استخدام المكون Pressable لإنشاء أزرار ومناطق أخرى قابلة للضغط. وستتعرف بعد ذلك على كيفية عرض الصور وتصميمها في التطبيق. وأخيرًا، سوف تستكشف بعض خطافات React Native الشائعة التي تكون مفيدة أثناء التطوير
12 videos15 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt
في هذه الوحدة، ستتعرف على جميع الجوانب المتعلقة بالتنقل بين الشاشات باستخدام React Navigation. سوف تتعرف على أنواع التنقل المختلفة، مثل خيارات التنقل Stack وTab وDrawer التي تستخدم على نطاق واسع في تطبيقات الأجهزة المحمولة. وستتعرف أيضًا على الميزات الأساسية لمكتبة React Navigation. وبنهاية هذه الوحدة، ستتمكن من إعداد تطبيقك باستخدام React Navigation والتنقل بين الشاشات.
14 videos18 readings9 quizzes
تدرّب على المهارات التي تعلمتها في هذه الدورة التدريبية وطبقها.
3 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
