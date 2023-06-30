Meta
React Native
Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Course

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

38 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

34 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

في هذه الوحدة، سوف تتعرف على البنية الأساسية لإطار العمل React Native واستخداماته المختلفة. سوف تتعلم إنشاء تطبيق React Native من صفحة واحدة وتصميمه باستخدام المكونات الأساسية مثل View وText وStyleSheet.

18 videos21 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt

ستتعرف في هذه الوحدة على المكونات الأساسية لإطار العمل React Native. وستتعلم كيفية إنشاء قوائم كبيرة جيدة الأداء باستخدام المكونين FlatList وSectionList. وستتعلم بعد ذلك تكوين مدخلات المستخدم عبر لوحة المفاتيح باستخدام المكون TextInput. بنهاية هذه الوحدة، ستتمكن من إنشاء قوائم كبيرة وتكوين مدخلات المستخدم في تطبيق React Native الخاص بك.

12 videos18 readings9 quizzes

ستتعرف في هذه الوحدة على كيفية استخدام المكون Pressable لإنشاء أزرار ومناطق أخرى قابلة للضغط. وستتعرف بعد ذلك على كيفية عرض الصور وتصميمها في التطبيق. وأخيرًا، سوف تستكشف بعض خطافات React Native الشائعة التي تكون مفيدة أثناء التطوير

12 videos15 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt

في هذه الوحدة، ستتعرف على جميع الجوانب المتعلقة بالتنقل بين الشاشات باستخدام React Navigation. سوف تتعرف على أنواع التنقل المختلفة، مثل خيارات التنقل Stack وTab وDrawer التي تستخدم على نطاق واسع في تطبيقات الأجهزة المحمولة. وستتعرف أيضًا على الميزات الأساسية لمكتبة React Navigation. وبنهاية هذه الوحدة، ستتمكن من إعداد تطبيقك باستخدام React Navigation والتنقل بين الشاشات.

14 videos18 readings9 quizzes

تدرّب على المهارات التي تعلمتها في هذه الدورة التدريبية وطبقها.

3 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses737,236 learners

Meta

