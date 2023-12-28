Google Cloud
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 日本語版
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

What you'll learn

  • 責任ある AI のビジネスケースについて説明する。

  • 問題発見のベスト プラクティスを使用して、AI に関する倫理的考慮事項を特定する。

  • Google が AI に関する原則をどのように開発して実践し、得られた教訓を生かしたかを説明する。

  • 責任ある AI を組織で運用化する方法のフレームワークを採用する。

There are 7 modules in this course

このモジュールでは、AI テクノロジーの影響と責任ある AI に対する Google のアプローチのほか、Google の AI に関する原則について学びます。

What's included

3 videos

このモジュールでは、Economist Intelligence Unit によるレポート『The Business Case for Ethics by Design』に基づいて、責任ある AI のビジネスケースを作成する方法について学びます。

What's included

2 videos

このモジュールでは、倫理的ジレンマについて学ぶほか、生成 AI などの新たなテクノロジーが、対処すべき倫理的懸念をどのように表面化させるかについて学びます。

What's included

2 videos

このモジュールでは、Google の AI に関する原則がどのように作成されたかを学び、各原則の倫理的な目的を探ります。

What's included

3 videos

このモジュールでは、責任ある AI の実践的な応用と、レビューを設定して実施することで AI に関する原則を運用化する方法について学びます。

What's included

3 videos

このモジュールでは、起こりうる倫理的問題を特定するプロセスについて学び、ユースケースの潜在的な利害について批判的に考えるための問題発見につながる質問を特定します。

What's included

3 videos

このモジュールでは、責任ある AI への取り組みを続けるための次のステップとリソースについて学びます。

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

