TR
Aug 13, 2020
Good information and little shots of movie clips. Movies were depressing in nature. Good to see Scandinavian countries creating original content that is valued. Had to retake quizzes a few times. LOL
DC
Jul 21, 2017
Informative and a very good orientation towards the Scandinavian and in fact the European film and television scene. Also gave insights on future trends and developments. Many thanks.
By Catherine W•
Aug 8, 2016
I found the lectures very interesting; but was surprised at how the quizzes / assignments focused so much on facts and figures - surely these aren't nearly as important as understanding the content?
By Pfstudio•
Mar 11, 2021
Thank. You inspired me to do documentaries. I will watch Ib Bondebjerg's performances many times and watch Lars Von Trier's interviews.
Scandinavian cinema is great. Tired of these Hollywood movies. I watched the series "The Bridge" with pleasure. He's impressive. The role of Sofia Helin splendidly played.
I have wanted to do documentary films for a long time. There were projects. But the pandemic destroyed all plans. I would like to find Scandinavian documentary film projects and participate in them. I would like to organize a joint project, but I don’t know where to go, I don’t know where to look for information.
By Aron P•
Dec 27, 2015
I'm three weeks into and really enjoying this course. It's light – about 2-3 hours a week so far, plus maybe one film, feels sufficient. The student is free to choose her degree of intensity. At the same time it opens a richness of vistas on the study of film in general as well as the course content.
I think it's a good model for the massive online course: both highly customisable and sufficiently demanding (deadlines are essential) to maintain engagement.
By Paula H•
Nov 12, 2017
He aprendido mucho con este curso. Es muy entretenido porque después de cada lección siempre acabas viendo alguna película que se te escapaba.
No se hace nada pesado si tienes el tiempo justo durante la semana. Además, las clases son fáciles de seguir porque su acento inglés se entiende muy bien. Y a una mala tiene subtítulos en inglés.
Os lo recomiendo a todos y a todas.
By 王季羚•
Dec 19, 2016
I like the course so much .
Taking part in it made me experience a different way of films and television,especially made in Scandinavian.I did not know anything about European movies before until I participate in it. It is a memorable experience for me,it led me to a different world about movies and television.
Thank you for the course.
By Mimika M•
Jan 10, 2021
This course has taught me a wide range of Scandinavian films, history, and development details.
The course fully covers the beginning of Scandinavian films, relations to English speaking countries, and modern technology with the new digital device. The professors give details and straightforward analysis. It is an excellent course.
By Wendy P•
Jan 8, 2017
Enlightening and thought provoking. Thank you for the background on the various Scandinavian cultures, media business models, and film/TV marks and accomplishments - also for presenting the material in a well-organized and efficient manner. Really enjoyed the course, and look forward to viewing more Scandinavian film and television.
By Mileidy M M•
Aug 25, 2017
I just love. It's a very interesting and complete course. It was my first course by Coursera and I'm very satisfied.
I hope to be informed of courses within this area of study through the University of Copenhagen or others that focus the same subject.
Thank you! I hope to hear from you soon! Good luck!
By Asmayani K•
Feb 1, 2016
It's a great introduction to Scandinavian visual culture. The course is well prepared by all the professors and it is easy to understand even for the people who doesn't have background education in cinema. I hope there will be more specific courses in Scandinavian cinema for the future.
By Gustavo D•
Apr 7, 2018
A very good course, well done, with a lot of information. On the top of that shows the nordic culture, the diferences between the four countries, and the particular way of express their diferences with the global culture. The way the nordic found their nich. CONGRATULATIONS.
By Isaac W•
Jun 11, 2020
This is a fascinating course! I had a general knowledge of Scandinavian film from the independent move theaters in America. However, being able to fully understand the foundation of Scandinavian film makes seeing Scandinavian content even more rewarding!
By Enzo•
Sep 13, 2018
If you have an interest in Scandinavian films, this course is a great resource. The lectures were well produced and full of worthwhile information. The accompanying texts were also very helpful. I enjoyed the class and would recommend it to others.
By Lawrence M•
May 8, 2018
A great experience for anybody who wants to learn more about what is out there a a fan of Nordic Noir, or in my own case as a filmmaker it helped my consider how regional factors and platform availablility can influence the distribution of a film
By Pradeep M•
Jul 1, 2016
It was an eye opener and enjoyed every second of the course. A well laid out course covering all ages of Scandinavian cinema and television, from silent days to VOD. An essential course for all cinema and television enthusiast.
By Vivek S•
Jul 8, 2020
Nice Course. Made me get interested and inspired towards involving myself with the Scandinavian Film Culture and Nordic themes. This course now has made me search for platforms to view Scandinavian shows. Enjoyed the course!
By Luis A G G•
Oct 3, 2016
Awesome course and completely useful to understand better the history of Scandinavian Film and Television but also the circumstances that had made possible the big contents we are seeing coming from that region today.
By Cosmo A•
Jun 19, 2016
The information was perfectly curated for this course. It's all very interesting, and they cover a large spam of time with the key aspects of each time or movement without it being tiring, too technical or repetitive.
By Beatriz V•
Feb 13, 2020
Thank you Coursera for making this great number of courses available. I finished my first one and I'm researching the next one. Only the diploma will be missing. Maybe later on I can't pay and get my diploma.
By TyAnn S R•
Aug 14, 2020
By FRANCISCA B A•
Sep 6, 2020
It is a good opportunity to learn more about Scandinavian culture and influence in cinema. The lessons are very enjoyable and give a wide spectrum of titles as well as movies and television series.
By Лепьохін Є О ( L•
Jun 13, 2020
Very informative, highly engaging and encouraging for further delves into the realm of Scandinavian film culture features. You will know more than meets your eye upon spotting Bergman or Trier.
By Hans L•
Apr 30, 2020
Very well built course, rich and interesting content with all the elements that I expected before I took the course and many surprising facts and points of view that I was not aware of.
By Daniel C•
Jul 22, 2017
By Natasha S•
Jun 20, 2021
A great course that touches upon Scandinavian film and televison both in terms of art, its main features and particularities, and its history and development as an industry.
By Okov E•
May 6, 2019
The course is really interesting, it shows how two different players- small national production and independent giants of world industy feel ont the on one worlg ground.