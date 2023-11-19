Google Cloud
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Foundations - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Foundations - 日本語版

What you'll learn

  • どのように Apache Beam と Cloud Dataflow が連携して組織のデータ処理ニーズを満たすことができるかを示す

  • Beam Portability フレームワークの利点を要約し、Dataflow パイプラインに対してフレームワークを有効にする

  • Shuffle Engine と Streaming Engine をそれぞれバッチ パイプラインとストリーミング パイプラインに対して有効にすることで、パフォーマンスを最大化する

  • Flexible Resource Scheduling を有効にして、さらに費用効率の高いパフォーマンスを実現する

このモジュールでは、コースの概要を説明するとともに、Apache Beam プログラミング モデルと Google の Dataflow マネージド サービスについて簡単に復習します。

このモジュールでは、Beam Portablity、Runner v2、コンテナ環境、言語間変換の 4 つのセクションについて学習します。

このモジュールでは、Dataflow を使用してコンピューティングとストレージを分離する方法について説明します。このモジュールには、Dataflow、Dataflow Shuffle Service、Dataflow Streaming Engine、Flexible Resource Scheduling の 4 つのセクションが含まれています。

このモジュールでは、Dataflow を実行するのに必要な、さまざまな IAM ロール、割り当て、権限について説明します。

このモジュールでは、Dataflow でそれぞれのユースケースに合った適切なセキュリティ モデルを実装する方法について学習します。

このコースでは、始めに Apache Beam とは何か、そして Dataflow とどのように関係しているかを復習しました。

