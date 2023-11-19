Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Foundations - 日本語版

このコースは、Dataflow を使用したサーバーレスのデータ処理に関する 3 コースシリーズのパート 1 です。この最初のコースでは、始めに Apache Beam とは何か、そして Dataflow とどのように関係しているかを復習します。次に、Apache Beam のビジョンと Beam Portability フレームワークの利点について説明します。Beam Portability フレームワークによって、デベロッパーが好みのプログラミング言語と実行バックエンドを使用できるビジョンが実現します。続いて、Dataflow によってどのように費用を節約しながらコンピューティングとストレージを分離できるか、そして識別ツール、アクセスツール、管理ツールがどのように Dataflow パイプラインと相互に機能するかを紹介します。最後に、Dataflow でそれぞれのユースケースに合った適切なセキュリティ モデルを実装する方法について学習します。
どのように Apache Beam と Cloud Dataflow が連携して組織のデータ処理ニーズを満たすことができるかを示す
Beam Portability フレームワークの利点を要約し、Dataflow パイプラインに対してフレームワークを有効にする
Shuffle Engine と Streaming Engine をそれぞれバッチ パイプラインとストリーミング パイプラインに対して有効にすることで、パフォーマンスを最大化する
Flexible Resource Scheduling を有効にして、さらに費用効率の高いパフォーマンスを実現する
November 2023
4 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
このモジュールでは、コースの概要を説明するとともに、Apache Beam プログラミング モデルと Google の Dataflow マネージド サービスについて簡単に復習します。
3 videos
このモジュールでは、Beam Portablity、Runner v2、コンテナ環境、言語間変換の 4 つのセクションについて学習します。
4 videos1 quiz
このモジュールでは、Dataflow を使用してコンピューティングとストレージを分離する方法について説明します。このモジュールには、Dataflow、Dataflow Shuffle Service、Dataflow Streaming Engine、Flexible Resource Scheduling の 4 つのセクションが含まれています。
4 videos1 quiz
このモジュールでは、Dataflow を実行するのに必要な、さまざまな IAM ロール、割り当て、権限について説明します。
2 videos1 quiz
このモジュールでは、Dataflow でそれぞれのユースケースに合った適切なセキュリティ モデルを実装する方法について学習します。
4 videos1 quiz1 app item
このコースでは、始めに Apache Beam とは何か、そして Dataflow とどのように関係しているかを復習しました。
1 video1 reading
